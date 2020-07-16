Ring offers a wide range of cameras and video doorbells and a load of the cameras are reduced in price at the moment.

Amazon-owned Ring offers a versatile system that lets you easily add a connected doorbell or security light to your home.

Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Ring has grown into one of the must-have devices of the smart home revolution.

A new version of the popular Ring Video Doorbell 2, the 3 is battery-powered and offers Full HD video, but it can connect to your Wi-Fi network over 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi for a more reliable connection.

Also new is Advanced Motion Detection, previously only available on the wired Pro doorbell - see below - in addition to the pro-grade Ring Video Doorbell Elite. This means an adjustable motion zone called Near Zone while you can also block out areas, called Privacy Zones.

Like the other doorbells here, the Ring Doorbell 3 gives you alerts on your phone, smart speaker or computer so you know someone is at the door. It will allow a two-way conversation with callers, give you a video of who is at your door and also detect motion - with night vision for the hours of darkness.

The 3 Plus is the same as the Doorbell 3 except for one feature - Pre-Roll. This captures video constantly, so when you get a motion alert it enables you can go back and see the four seconds before you get the alert.

The Ring Video Doorbell offers Full HD video capture and has been the most popular device from Ring but is now superseded by the Ring Video Doorbell 3. If you don't need the enhanced Wi-Fi or adjustable motion detection, then it's still a great option.

The original Ring Video Doorbell isn't quite as slick as the Doorbell 2 or 3, but it is much cheaper. It doesn't have a removable battery. Instead, you have to dismount the unit to get it to charge. It offers 720p video capture.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a wired version of the Ring video doorbell, so it has no battery - instead, you'll have to connect it to existing doorbell wiring. This means it can be a lot slimmer so it looks better on your door. It offers 1080p Full HD video capture.

The Peephole Cam (or Door View Cam in the UK) is a little more niche than Ring's other devices, as it integrates a peephole into it - which is also how you mount the device on your door. This means you can remove your peephole/spyhole and attach the Ring camera on the door going through this hole. As such, it's a clean install and might be better for those in rented apartments. It offers 1080p Full HD capture.

Taking security to the outside of your house, the Ring Floodlight Cam pairs Ring's camera with a pair of floodlights. It needs to be hardwired to give it the power, but it means you can also keep an eye on the outside of your house while providing security lighting too. It offers 1080p capture.

The Ring Spotlight Cam comes in various flavours to suit your requirements - battery-powered, hardwired and solar. It pairs a Ring camera with a spotlight in the body, so provides security for smaller spaces, without the illumination power of the Ring Floodlight Cam, but with all the connected features. It offers 1080p capture.

The Ring Stick Up Cam is a simple camera without any lights that is designed to give you video capture and motion detection anywhere you want to put it. It's waterproofed for use outdoors and comes in the range of different models - battery, wired or solar - so you can choose the version that best suits your needs. The all-new Stick Up Cam offers 1080p video.

The Stick Up Cam Elite is similar to the Stick Up Cam, suitable for indoor or outdoor use, but offers a wired connection both to power and the internet (if you want). It also has a wider-angle lens on it to fit more in the captured view.

Exactly as the name suggests, the Indoor Cam is a camera designed for indoor use. It's wired, so you just plug it in and point it at whatever you want to keep an eye on. It offers 1080p video capture. It's about as simple as it gets.

If you've got a selection of Ring devices, then you'll be wise to grab yourself some spare batteries too. While the battery devices come with a battery, having at least a spare charged battery means you can quickly switch it out when you get that low battery message.