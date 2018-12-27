  1. Home
Get £30 off the latest Ring Video Doorbell 2

- Ring Video Doorbell 2 - £149

Ring is one of the success stories of the smart home revolution, providing a simple solution with its Video Doorbell that allows you to see who's at the door when all those Christmas deliveries start arriving. 

Keen to get as many people using it as possible, Ring who's now owned by Amazon, is discounting the smart doorbell in this Boxing Day. The Ring Video Doorbell reduced to £149 on Amazon in the sales down from £179 giving users a £30 saving. 

The Ring Video Doorbell 2  is really easy to install thanks to the fact that it doesn't require you to have to wire anything in to get it working. Coming with a rechargeable battery that lasts about a month (depending on how many visitors you have), it can easily be mounted to your door or door frame, connected to your Wi-Fi and that's it.

