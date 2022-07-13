Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

There are big deals on Meta Portal devices for Amazon Prime Day

There are big deals on Meta Portal devices for Amazon Prime Day
(Pocket-lint) - Video calling is one of those things that, a few years ago, might have had a little bit of debate around it - is it really the way forward? Isn't it easier to just use your voice? 

Well, fast-forward to today and the debate is over. Video calling is the here and now, an amazing way of connecting more personally in conversation with your friends and family, or with colleagues and connections. Whether you're using Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp, a quick video chat goes a long way and now it's even easier thanks to the Amazon Prime Deals

The Meta (previously Facebook) Portal line-up of devices are some of the easiest to use and most convenient video calling products around. Now these are even more appealing thanks to the Prime Day discounts. 

US Meta Portal deals

There are already some good deals on Portal devices for US readers. 

Meta Portal TV - save $92

Portal TV turns your entire television into a video calling device. Just hook it up and chat to your loved ones on the big screen. 

Meta Portal Go - save $70

The Portal Go makes the Meta Portal setup convenient as you can pick it up and carry it around your house with ease. 

UK Meta Portal deals

For our British readers there are also discounts on Meta Portal devices worth having a look at. 

Meta Portal TV - save £100

Portal TV is superb as you can nestle it away near your TV and call your family with ease. 

Meta Portal 10 inch - now just £39

The original Portal device is now at its lowest price with £130 knocked off the usual asking price. 

