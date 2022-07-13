(Pocket-lint) - Video calling is one of those things that, a few years ago, might have had a little bit of debate around it - is it really the way forward? Isn't it easier to just use your voice?
Well, fast-forward to today and the debate is over. Video calling is the here and now, an amazing way of connecting more personally in conversation with your friends and family, or with colleagues and connections. Whether you're using Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp, a quick video chat goes a long way and now it's even easier thanks to the Amazon Prime Deals.
The Meta (previously Facebook) Portal line-up of devices are some of the easiest to use and most convenient video calling products around. Now these are even more appealing thanks to the Prime Day discounts.
US Meta Portal deals
There are already some good deals on Portal devices for US readers.
Portal TV turns your entire television into a video calling device. Just hook it up and chat to your loved ones on the big screen.
The Portal Go makes the Meta Portal setup convenient as you can pick it up and carry it around your house with ease.
UK Meta Portal deals
For our British readers there are also discounts on Meta Portal devices worth having a look at.
Portal TV is superb as you can nestle it away near your TV and call your family with ease.
The original Portal device is now at its lowest price with £130 knocked off the usual asking price.
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 US deals
- Echo Show: Get 59% off
- Samsung soundbars: Up to 41% discount
- Apple Watch: $120 saving on Series 7
- Phones: $420 off Samsung
- Roomba: Save $500
- Fire Tablets: Down by up to 53%
- Laptops: Save 55% off Lenovo, 42% on Samsung, 34% on HP
- Bose: headphones $110 discount
- Echo Dot 4th gen: 60% off to $19.99
- Gamin: Down by up to $225
- Samsung: $100 off Galaxy Watch, $80 on Buds Pro
- Blink: Up to $190 off
- Kindle: Reduced by up to 50%
- Fire TV Stick: 60% off RRP
- Beats: Up to 42% off
- TV: $500 saving on Samsung
- Sony: $121 off headphones
- Eero 6: Save up to $200
- Echo Dot 4th gen w/ Clock: 45% off
- Echo 4th gen: Reduced by $40, now $59.99
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK deals
- Echo Dot (4th gen): 60% off, down to £19.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K: Get 54% saving at £22.99
- Fire Tablets: Save up to 60%
- Fire TV Stick: £17.99 with 55% saving
- Ring: Save up to £129
- Laptops: 58% off Lenovo & HP, 35% off Microsoft
- Smartphones: Discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi
- Apple Watch: 27% off SE, 19% off Series 7
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £40 saving, now £34.99
- Kindle: Up to a 50% saving
- Fitbit: Save 63% on Versa 2, 50% on Inspire 2, 40% in Versa 3
- Bose: Half price headphones
- Blink: Up to 134 off
- Garmin: 49% off fenix, 33% off Forerunner
- Headphones: 58% off Sennheiser, 46% off Jabra, 40% off Sony
- TVs: Half price Samsung 65", 44% off Philips, 33% on LG
- Echo Dot (4th gen) w/ Clock: 50% off, down to £29.99
- Tablets; 32% off Samsung, 30% off Lenovo
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: 40% off, now £32.99
- Beats: £150 saving on Studio3
- Fire TV Stick Lite: 57% off, now £12.99
- Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): 33% off
- Esho Show 15: £189.99 with £50 off
- Fire TV Cube: Save £55, now just £54.99