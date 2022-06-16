(Pocket-lint) - One of the easiest ways to beef up your home security is by adding a Ring doorbell, plus you get the added benefit of never missing a parcel again.

That's not all Ring offers, though, the brand also has smart security cameras, alarms and accessories to help keep your home safe.

Seeing as Ring is a part of the Amazon family, its products often see massive discounts on Prime Day.

Here's everything you need to know about the deals we're expecting for Prime Day 2022.

The date hopped around a bit over the last few years, but Amazon has now confirmed that Prime Day will take place on 12-13 July in 2022.

It starts at 03:00 EDT (08:00 BST), but Amazon has revealed that some deals will appear as early as 21 June.

The early deals are all surrounding Amazon's own devices, but since Ring is a part of the Amazon family, we're expecting some deals sooner rather than later.

Last year, Prime Day brought us significant savings across most of Ring's product portfolio.

This included the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, one of our favourite video doorbell options, which comes with the added benefit of never having to replace a battery.

The Ring Floodlight Cam saw some big discounts, too, and is a great outdoor security option with two-way talk and customizable motion zones.

If you're after whole-home security, Amazon has confirmed that we'll be seeing deals on Ring security packages, allowing you to snag multiple smart security devices at once.

As with any sale, it's important to do your research before clicking buy. Discount percentages can frequently be overstated, especially on older products that were already selling below MSRP.

That said, Prime Day often brings us some of the year's best prices on Ring products, only rivalled by the Black Friday sales later in the year

You'll need to keep in mind that Prime Day is a single day event, and some deals are only available for a matter of hours, so you'll need to be decisive when you see a bargain.

We'd suggest swotting up before the big day, and if you're not sure that Ring is right for you, this handy guide might be able to help.

Best US Ring deals | Best UK Ring deals

That's the only catch, if you want to get in on all the discounts, you'll need to be a Prime subscriber. If you've not signed up yet, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, so you can see what all the fuss is about - it offers free speedy delivery, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more. We think it's one of the best deals around.

squirrel_widget_157589

Best US Ring deals | Best UK Ring deals

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired - save $15 now $44.99: A great saving on one of the best video doorbells around. View this deal here

• Ring Floodlight Cam - save $40 now $139.99: A massive discount on Ring's outdoor floodlight camera with motion tracking. View this deal here

• Ring Alarm Home Security System - save $100 now $149.99: Huge savings on Ring's eight-piece home security solution. View this deal here

• Ring video doorbell wired and Echo dot (3rd Gen): Save £43.99 now £45: Everything you need to get started, at a shockingly low price. View this deal here

• Ring video doorbell pro with plug-in adapter and Ring chime: Save £79 now £109: A super convenient bundle, at its best price ever. View this deal here

Writing by Luke Baker.