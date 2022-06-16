Amazon Echo Prime Day 2022 discounts: The deals to expect and when to expect them

(Pocket-lint) - There's no doubt that Prime Day is one of the best times to snap up one of Amazon's own devices - like the Amazon Echo or the Amazon Echo Show.

Amazon likes to discount its own devices heavily on Prime Day, so if you want another Alexa device, it's worth waiting for the sales event to start.

Here's everything you need to know about Prime Day and what to expect on the day.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day will take place on 12-13 July 2022. However, it has also confirmed that some deals will go live from 21 June.

Over the past couple of years the date has drifted around a bit, but it now seems set on its regular time slot in the summer.

Amazon Prime Day normally runs as a 24-48 hour event, but sometimes the sales on Echo devices run a little longer - either starting earlier on some lines or lasting a little longer once the sales event has officially finished.

Amazon has already confirmed that we're going to see discounts on the Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) and we're sure there will be many others.

Echo Show 5 The Echo Show 5 is the smallest of Amazon's screened devices - meaning you can not only have the functions of Alexa, but you can see some of the results on the display too. It's sure to get a decent discount on Prime Day. View offer

Echo Dot 3rd gen Still one of the most popular Echo devices, you can expect some really low prices on the Echo Dot (3rd gen). With great sound, this model is popular because it's so compact. View offer

Echo Dot with Clock The Echo Dot with Clock makes for a great bedside device, able to give you the time - but also provide all those Alexa functions - it sounds pretty good too. View offer

The normal Echo The regular Echo is better than offer with great connectivity and great full-bodied sound from a device that's a great price - and even more so on Prime Day. View offer

Writing by Chris Hall.