Best robot vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day: Smart cleaning bargains

(Pocket-lint) - If you're in the market for a robot vacuum cleaner but have been putting it off because of price, then it may be time to ready your wallet.

Around this time of year, Amazon runs a number of decent deals on robot vacuum cleaners with hefty discounts on some of the best cleaners around. You'll be glad to read that the Amazon Prime Day deals gives you mid-year access to bargains instead of waiting for Black Friday.

The Amazon Prime Day deals are only available for a limited period of time so it's pretty important you know when it's happening so you don't miss out.

2022's Prime Day is set to kick off on 12 July with deals running for two days. We're also expecting to see other deals starting early on 21 June, so stick with us so you don't miss out.

Best US robot vacuum deals | Best UK robot vacuum deals

As with other deals, you need to check that the offers you're seeing are actually a good deals. Prices on robot vacuum cleaners can change a lot before, during and after sale periods so it's important to keep an eye on the models you're interested in and the standard retail prices to spot a bargain.

You can, however, get some excellent discounts via Prime Day so it's with having a look at what's on offer. We've seen some great offers over the last few years on robot vacuums on Prime Day and with prices that match Black Friday offers as well. So this can be a great time to grab a discount and upgrade your home.

In order to take advantage of these Prime Day robot vacuum cleaner deals you need a Prime membership.

Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. With the Prime membership you get access to the robot cleaner deals and the other benefits you'd normally get with Prime which includes free delivery on your standard shopping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

Sign up for Prime now and then dive into the deals to suck up a bargain.

EcoFlow Wave is one of the most convenient portable air conditioners for campers and RVers By Pocket-lint Promotion · 18 June 2022

squirrel_widget_157589

Some of the best, most powerful and most capable robot vacuum cleaners are getting a discount this Prime Day. These deals will help you save your hard-earned dollars and keep your home clean too!

Here are some robot vacuum deals we found last:

• iRobot Roomba i6+ (6650) robot vacuum - save 38 per cent, now $499.99: What's better than a robot vacuum cleaner with automatic disposal? One with a discount. See this deal on Amazon

• iRobot Roomba 981 robot vacuum - save 13 per cent, now $339: A premium Roomba, but now without the premium price tag thanks to the deals. See this deal on Amazon.

• iRobot Roomba i4 - save 38 per cent, now $399.99: Superb automated cleaning with a brilliant discount too. See this deal on Amazon

• iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum - save $71, now $329: A fantastic deal on a great Roomba. See this deal on Amazon.

• iRobot Roomba 692 - save 38 per cent, now $199.99: One of the most affordable robot vacuum cleaners from iRobot is now even more affordable. Click to see the deal

• Shark AV1010AE IQ - save 47 per cent, now $319.99: Another self-emptying robot vacuum with a nice discount for Amazon Prime day. See the deal here.

• Samsung Powerbot R7040 robot vacuum - save $59, was $499.99 now $439.99: Samsung's Powerbots are incredible flat-fronted robot vacuum cleaners with plenty of cleaning power and finesse. View this deal on Amazon.

• Ecovacs Deebot 500 - save $130, was $279.99, now $149.99: One of the most affordable Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners on our list but still with plenty of cleaning smarts. See this deal at Amazon.

• Roborock S6 robot vacuum cleaner - save $80, was $599.99, now $519.99: Roborock's robot vacuum cleaners are among our very favourites. Offering great cleaning, day in, day out. Now even better thanks to these deals. See this deal at Amazon.

• iRobot Braava Jet m6 - save 40 per cent, now $299.99: If your house is more hard floors than carpet then a robot mop might be the best solution. See this deal on Amazon

Make an investment this Prime Day by splashing out on your very own robot vacuum. These are the deals we found last year.

• iRobot Roomba i7+ - save £200, now £599: One of the flagship models of the Roomba range, the i7+ is serious business with superb cleaning and self-emptying too. See the deal on Amazon

• Eufy Robotics N79S robot vacuum cleaner - save £109, now £139: An affordable Ecovacs robot vacuum that's now even cheaper. See this deal on Amazon.

• Eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15C MAX - save £90, now £179.99: Another Eufy robot vacuum cleaner with quiet but strong suction and a low, low price thanks to the deals. See this deal on Amazon.

• Neato Robotics D450 robot vacuum - was £529.99, now £425: Neato robot vacuum cleaners might be a bit pricier than some of the others listed here, but for good reason. They're great cleaning machines. View this robot vacuum deal on Amazon.

• iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum - was £399, now £311: An affordable Roomba that picks up pet hair and more. View this robot vacuum deal on Amazon.

• Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner - save £108, now £491.98: A self-emptying bot with multi-floor mapping capabilities and much more for a bargain price. See the deal at Amazon

• Ecovacs Robotics DEEBOT N79S - save £109, now £139.98: One of the cheapest robot vacuum cleaners on our list. An utter cleaning bargain. See this deal on Amazon

• Ecovacs Robotics OZMO920 - save £150, now £299: A Prime Exclusive deal for Amazon Prime Members which gets you a hefty discount on a brilliant cleaning and mopping bot. See the deal on Amazon.

• Ecovacs Deebot T8 Pure - save £189, now £409: A massive discount on a snazzy looking Deebot. Cleaning power with a nice discount. View the deal here.

• iRobot Roomba i3 - save £100, now £349.99: A fantastic robot vacuum cleaner with a hefty discount for Prime Day. See the discount at Amazon

• iRobot Roomba i7 - save £169, now £479: One of iRobot's best robot vacuum cleaners now has a good discount for Prime Day too. See the deal on Amazon

• iRobot Roomba 692040 - save £99, now £199.99: A Prime Exclusive deal for Amazon Prime Members sees another Roomba discounted nicely for Prime Day. See the deal here.

• iRobot Roomba S9 - save £250, now £949: One of Roomba's most premium clean robots now has a discount to make it more appealing. See the deal here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.