Grab these cracking smart plug deals before the Prime Day sales ends today

(Pocket-lint) - When it comes to building a smart home, there's one device that everyone needs - and that's a smart plug. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day offers up the ideal candidates for that hole in your home, with plenty of smart plugs currently available at a reduced rate.
Pretty much the entire range of the TP-Link brand's plugs is discounted at Amazon US (under the Kasa brand), with deals also available for those in the UK (under the Tapo brand).
This plug doesn't need a hub and works with Alexa or Google Assistant, or the smartphone app, so you can easily control your devices. It's 39% off, so only £7.97.
What's better than a smart plug? A smart strip. There's two USB ports and three controllable plugs, works with Alexa and Google Assistant. It's now only £20.90.
Smart plugs offer a wide range of advantages. They mean you can control devices from your phone, or through systems like Alexa or Google Assistant. That not only means voice control, but it also means you can add devices to routines, for example to turn your lights on or off. These plugs are ideal for remote-controlled Christmas lights, for example, or to turn on a lamp when motion is detected on a security camera.
The other advantage is the ability to easily check that something it turned off. Can't remember if you turned off your hair straighteners? That's no problem with a smart plug as you can do that from your phone. Some smart plugs will have additional features, such as scheduling.
This four-pack of mini plugs will make your home smart, connecting to Wi-Fi and supporting Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT. Now only $22.99.
With three controllable sockets and two USB sockets, you'll get great control over your devices with this smart strip. It's now only $22.99.
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 US deals
- Echo Show: Get 59% off
- Samsung soundbars: Up to 41% discount
- Apple Watch: $120 saving on Series 7
- Phones: $420 off Samsung
- Roomba: Save $500
- Fire Tablets: Down by up to 53%
- Laptops: Save 55% off Lenovo, 42% on Samsung, 34% on HP
- Bose: headphones $110 discount
- Echo Dot 4th gen: 60% off to $19.99
- Gamin: Down by up to $225
- Samsung: $100 off Galaxy Watch, $80 on Buds Pro
- Blink: Up to $190 off
- Kindle: Reduced by up to 50%
- Fire TV Stick: 60% off RRP
- Beats: Up to 42% off
- TV: $500 saving on Samsung
- Sony: $121 off headphones
- Eero 6: Save up to $200
- Echo Dot 4th gen w/ Clock: 45% off
- Echo 4th gen: Reduced by $40, now $59.99
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK deals
- Echo Dot (4th gen): 60% off, down to £19.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K: Get 54% saving at £22.99
- Fire Tablets: Save up to 60%
- Fire TV Stick: £17.99 with 55% saving
- Ring: Save up to £129
- Laptops: 58% off Lenovo & HP, 35% off Microsoft
- Smartphones: Discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi
- Apple Watch: 27% off SE, 19% off Series 7
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £40 saving, now £34.99
- Kindle: Up to a 50% saving
- Fitbit: Save 63% on Versa 2, 50% on Inspire 2, 40% in Versa 3
- Bose: Half price headphones
- Blink: Up to 134 off
- Garmin: 49% off fenix, 33% off Forerunner
- Headphones: 58% off Sennheiser, 46% off Jabra, 40% off Sony
- TVs: Half price Samsung 65", 44% off Philips, 33% on LG
- Echo Dot (4th gen) w/ Clock: 50% off, down to £29.99
- Tablets; 32% off Samsung, 30% off Lenovo
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: 40% off, now £32.99
- Beats: £150 saving on Studio3
- Fire TV Stick Lite: 57% off, now £12.99
- Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): 33% off
- Esho Show 15: £189.99 with £50 off
- Fire TV Cube: Save £55, now just £54.99