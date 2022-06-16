The best Google Home and Nest Hub deals for Prime Day 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Google regularly reduces the prices of its Google Home and Nest devices, but it's rare to find Google devices on Amazon. That's probably because of the direct competition between Amazon's own Echo family of devices and those from the Google Nest family.

However, we've often found that Google runs sales at the exact same time as Prime Day (which officially runs from 12-13 July), meaning there are often some great deals on Nest devices for you to grab. While these devices are very unlikely to appear on Amazon itself, Google often discounts across its retailers - as well as through its own store.

So, in preparation for the Prime Day sales, we're keeping track of the prices of popular Google Nest devices to bring you the best prices.

This fabric-covered device will give you Google Assistant control of your home, answer questions and do a whole lot more. It's so compact you can put it anywhere as an extension or just to give it a try. Now in its second-gen, it sounds better than ever - and discounts make it even sweater.

The Nest Audio is the latest speaker from Google and a natural replacement for the Google Home. It's a great performer, with a rich sound and nice design that fits easily into the home.

Google Nest Hub (formerly Home Hub) is a smart display, bringing Google Assistant to your home enabling not only voice control but letting you see everything too. There are some big discounts available, saving you loads of cash.

The bigger Nest Hub experience give Google Assistant a bigger screen with a camera for calling or Nest security. It's a great device.

The biggest sound of the Google Home family comes from the Home Max if you want room-filling audio performance.

All these devices lean on Google Assistant to provide the intelligence, not only being able to carry out requests, but able to access plenty of information too, like weather, news and your calendar, and able to control your smart home devices.

Writing by Chris Hall.