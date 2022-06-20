(Pocket-lint) - Whether you're looking for a Dyson cordless vacuum, haircare product, fan or air purifier, hunting down the best possible price can help save you some cash.

Discounts and deals are offered by retailers in both the US and UK, particularly during sales holidays like Amazon Prime Day, but these aren't exactly free-flowing - as anybody who has had a Dyson product on their wish list will tell you.

So, to help you take advantage when a saving does pop up, we've created a cheat sheet of the best Dyson deals available today. All the widgets used below are live and show the best available price, updating regularly.

We've also detailed what we expect in terms of Dyson deals from Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Amazon's Prime Day usually falls in the middle of the year, though the date has jumped around the last couple of years. In 2019, Prime Day took place on 15 July, while in 2020, it was delayed until 13-14 October. In 2021, it returned to the summer, taking place on 21-22 June.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day will take place from 12-13 July this year. It will be a 48-hour event will run from 00:01AM on 12 July to 23:59PM on 13 July. The good thing about Prime Day is that it happens around six or seven months after the Black Friday sales, meaning you get two opportunities throughout the year for grabbing a good deal.

Amazon Prime Day often has some great deals across various devices, from phones and tablets, to smartwatches and headphones. Deals on Dyson products are generally harder to come by, especially when it comes to the haircare range, but there are usually a couple of deals to be had on some of the rest of the Dyson products.

In the past on big day sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, we have seen savings on the Dyson V11 and V10 cordless vacuum cleaners, as well as Pure Cool Purifyinng Fan. For example, on Black Friday 2021, there was $200 off the V11 Outsize cordless vacuum in the US and £150 off the V11 Absolute in the UK, so savings do happen, they are just rare.

The Amazon Prime Day sales do offer geniune deals yes, and typically the devices are the lowest they have been for a while during the Prime Day sales, but it is still worth shopping with caution.

There's a good chance some of the devices that get deals during Prime Day may have been aorund the same price during Black Friday sales, so they might not be the lowest they've ever been during Prime Day. That said, Prime Day typically only runs for 24 to 48 hours so if you see a deal, grab it, as after the day is over, the devices will likely go back up to full retail price.

Yes, you do need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the Prime day sales. It's one of the caveats of the day. So, if you want to make sure you are getting the lowest price during the Prime Day sales, then you'll need to make sure you have your subscription ready.

If you aren't a Prime member, there is a 30-day free trial you can sign up for to experience the benefits of the subsciption, which include free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Music and more.

These are the best deals on Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners at the moment.

Dyson V7 Animal The Dyson V7 vacuum offers up to 30 minutes of cord-free cleaning, and, like the other 'stick' cleaners from Dyson, also transforms into a handheld. It comes with five tools and accessories, including a motorised cleaner head for powerful cleaning, which allows you to get to every corner and surface in your house with ease. If you need something to complement - and slowly supersede - your existing vacuum, this is a great place to start. View offer

Dyson V8 Animal A superb cleaner that's starting to come available at much lower prices, the V8 is available on some great deals at the moment. It comes with a range of different attachments to help you tackle everything from stairways to couches, as well as able support for carpets and hard floors. It doesn't have the battery capacity for full-house cleans in one go - with just 40 minutes of life on the less advanced of the two cleaning intensities - but it's still a life-changing cordless vacuum that you'll wonder how you ever lived without. View offer

Dyson V11 Absolute We think the Dyson V11 Absolute is one of the few you can replace your a wired vacuum with and see virtually no drop-off in performance. The cleaning, battery life, design and attachments are all fantastic, with the only real downsides being the small bin and the fact you can't charge while you use it. In our tests, we found that you'll get around 12 minutes of cleaning time with Boost mode, compared to around 60 minutes on Eco, which should give you just enough for both intense room cleaning and whole-home sweeps. View offer

These are the best Dyson fan and air purifier deals at the moment.

Dyson Pure Cool Me This Dyson purifier and fan was designed for a localised area, such as a desk. It projects cool, filtered air – wherever you need it. The fully-sealed filter combines an activated carbon filter to remove gases while a HEPA filter captures 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles from the air. You can angle the air higher or lower and the oscillation ensures you can direct the air wherever you want it. View offer

Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool One of the many Dyson devices to offer air treatment, the Pure Humidify + Cool does exactly as the name suggests - it's ideal for adding humidity to arid spaces while also keeping you chill. Think of it as a miniature air conditioning unit. View offer

These are the best deals for Dyson haircare products at the moment.

Dyson Supersonic Desired by many, the Supersonic hairdryer really can reduce the time it takes to dry your locks. As such, it may be worth quite a considerable investment compared to rivals. It's extremely clever and quiet, the temperature is regulated constantly and there are hot, warm and cold options. View offer

Dyson Airwrap In our Dyson Airwrap review, we said: "the only hair styler we ever want to use again and that makes it worth every single penny." It's expensive - that's why you're here, right? - and takes a little time to figure out, but the design of this device is superb, while the results are excellent. View offer

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.