(Pocket-lint) - You like smart lights, we like smart lights, and anybody trying to hunt down the best smart light deals this Black Friday is in luck - a superb Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit discount doing the rounds.

Philips Hue has plenty of different bits of smart lighting to explore around the sales event, but its Lightstrip line is usually among the most popular buys on Black Friday because it's ideal to build a setup around.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit - save $60 The 80-inch/6ft Hue Lightstrip is an excellent addition to the home. Versatile enough to be placed pretty much anywhere, this light also comes with the Hue Hub. Available for $49.98, reduced from $109.99. View offer

As we say, there are plenty of Hue deals floating around this year, whether you're in the US or UK. This one, though, is among the very best for those looking to start a collection of smart lights.

The included Hue Hub - while not entirely necessary for all Hue lights - is still an important part of the ecosystem, and will be required if you're looking to splash out on a number of different bulb types.

Other than that, the 80-inch strip is just ideal for adding neat, hidden light to your kitchen counters, hallways, shelves, mantlepiece, bedframe or TV bench. While bulbs are an inescapable element of any good smart lighting setup, strip lighting is often what you can have the most fun with.

Still, if you're looking for a good saving on a bulb kit from Hue, then you needn't look further than the deal below. Like with the Lightstrip Starter Kit deal, you get the Hue Hub bundled in, but this package includes three different lights and the Hue Dimmer Switch.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit - save $50 For those who need to fill gaps in their light fixings or lamps, this Starter Kit is a great place to start. Gain greater control over scheduling, routines and light color, as well as the potential for wider connections with the included Hue Hub. Available for $139.99, reduced from $189.99. View offer