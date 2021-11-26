Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home deals
  4. Philips Hue smart home deals

Grab the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit for better than half-price with this Black Friday deal

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint Grab the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit for better than half-price with this Black Friday deal
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - You like smart lights, we like smart lights, and anybody trying to hunt down the best smart light deals this Black Friday is in luck - a superb Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit discount doing the rounds.

Philips Hue has plenty of different bits of smart lighting to explore around the sales event, but its Lightstrip line is usually among the most popular buys on Black Friday because it's ideal to build a setup around. 

Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit - save $60

Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit - save $60

The 80-inch/6ft Hue Lightstrip is an excellent addition to the home. Versatile enough to be placed pretty much anywhere, this light also comes with the Hue Hub. Available for $49.98, reduced from $109.99.

As we say, there are plenty of Hue deals floating around this year, whether you're in the US or UK. This one, though, is among the very best for those looking to start a collection of smart lights.

The included Hue Hub - while not entirely necessary for all Hue lights - is still an important part of the ecosystem, and will be required if you're looking to splash out on a number of different bulb types. 

Other than that, the 80-inch strip is just ideal for adding neat, hidden light to your kitchen counters, hallways, shelves, mantlepiece, bedframe or TV bench. While bulbs are an inescapable element of any good smart lighting setup, strip lighting is often what you can have the most fun with. 

Still, if you're looking for a good saving on a bulb kit from Hue, then you needn't look further than the deal below. Like with the Lightstrip Starter Kit deal, you get the Hue Hub bundled in, but this package includes three different lights and the Hue Dimmer Switch.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit - save $50

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit - save $50

For those who need to fill gaps in their light fixings or lamps, this Starter Kit is a great place to start. Gain greater control over scheduling, routines and light color, as well as the potential for wider connections with the included Hue Hub. Available for $139.99, reduced from $189.99.

More Black Friday deals

Writing by Conor Allison. Originally published on 26 November 2021.
Recommended for you
The super-cute Echo Dot Kids has a 42% saving this Black Friday
The super-cute Echo Dot Kids has a 42% saving this Black Friday By Chris Hall ·
Ring Spotlight Cam bargain: Grab this deal and protect your home for £129
Ring Spotlight Cam bargain: Grab this deal and protect your home for £129 By Adrian Willings ·
This Black Friday Blink Outdoor camera deal will see you protect your home for less
This Black Friday Blink Outdoor camera deal will see you protect your home for less By Rob Kerr ·