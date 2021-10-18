Best Philips Hue deals for Black Friday 2021: What we're expecting to see

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been eyeing up the Philips Hue lighting ecosystem for a while, but have been put off by the price then now might be the right time of year to keep an eye out for a bargain.

Black Friday is a great time to find hefty discounts on Philips Hue lighting. Whether you're looking to kick-start your smart lighting or add to your setup. Now is the time to buy.

We're still some way from the Black Friday sales but it pays to be prepared. In this article, we'll be covering all the best deals we've found on some of the best smart lights available. We'll be updating this article regularly as Black Friday rolls on, so you can be sure you're getting a deal to light up your life.

For ease, we've added some quick links to easily navigate straight to the US or the UK sections making it quicker to find your ideal deal.

Black Friday is set to start on 26 November 2021 with Cyber Monday happening on 29 November.

Black Friday is a key period for sales and discounts in the run-up to the year's end. But you'll also find the Black Friday deals often start earlier in the year too. With deals on Philips Hue lights appearing days or even weeks before Black Friday itself.

It's worth keeping in mind that some of the best bargains will be limited to Black Friday itself. That said smart shoppers like yourself will know that it pays (in discounts) to keep your eyes out for bargains earlier in November.

We're here to highlight the best deals on Philips Hue we've found.

If you prefer purchasing from certain retailers though, the below links will take you right where you need to be.

To see the top deals in your region, click these links to jump to that section of the article.

Shopping for a great deal on Philips Hue smart lighting this Black Friday? Then you've come to the right place as we'll be on the hunt for bargains in the US to make your search easier. We'll be regularly updating this section with new deals we find during the Black Friday period, so be sure to come back regularly to see what's on offer.

Below are a sample of deals we found last Black Friday and examples of what to expect this time around too.

•Philips Hue A19 Smart Bulb three-pack, $97.99 (reduced from $134.99, save $36.99) - see the deal on Amazon

• Philips Hue 1m Lightstrip, $84.96 (reduced from $104.97, save $20.02) - see the deal on Amazon

• Philips Hue Adore Smart Lighted Mirror, $181.78 (reduced from 249.99, save $68.21) - see the deal on Amazon

• Philips Hue Fair Semi-Flushmount Ceiling Light, $213.53 (reduced from $269.97, save $56.44) - see the deal on Amazon

• Philips Hue Enchant Pendant Light, $78.15 (reduced from $99.99, save $21.85) - see the deal on Amazon

• Philips Hue White starter kit with three bulbs, smart button, hub and Echo Dot - was $149.99, now $129.98: This bundle will really light up your life. See the deal at Amazon.

• Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock - save $8, now $41.86: If you've not used a sunrise clock, you've clearly not relished the joy of being woken up gently and we'd recommend investing in this one. See the deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth LED Smart Bulbs (3-Pack): Was $134.99, now $109.99: A triple pack of A19 bulbs with a nice discount for Black Friday. See the deal at Best Buy.

• Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus 2m base kit + 1m extension bundle: Was $104.99, now $59.99: Hue's awesome Lightstrips with a bargain price for Black Friday. See this deal at Best Buy.

• Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light, 2 Pack Base kit: Now just $124: Superb lighting bars in a double pack with a nifty discount. See this deal at New Egg.

These are some examples of deals we've found on Philips Hue lighting in the UK. Take a look to see the deals and be sure to come back regularly as the offers are likely to change with more coming soon.

• Philips Hue white E27 bulb and Amazon Echo (4th gen) in Charcoal - save up £14.99, now £89.99: There are various bundles currently available where you can purchase an Amazon Echo device and Philips Hue lights together with a hefty saving. See the deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue white E27 bulb and Amazon Echo (4th gen) in Twilight Blue - save up £14.99, now £89.99: There are various bundles currently available where you can purchase an Amazon Echo device and Philips Hue lights together with a hefty saving. See the deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue white and colour bulb three-pack (E14 small Edison screw) - Was £134.98, now £123: A bargain on Hue colour screw bulbs. A great purchase. See this deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue Play White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar triple pack - bundle price £174.82: Three Hue light bars at a fantastic price. See this deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit with GU10 spot lights - save £40, was $139.99, now £99.99: A Philips Hue spot light starter kit deal that's worth looking at. Click to view the deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue Go 2.0 smart portable light - save 13 per cent, now £61: A nifty and surprisingly bright little light that's a great addition to your desk or any other area in your home. Click to view the deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit 3 x B22 bulbs and bridge - save £20, now £129.99: Bayonet cap bulbs with the necessary bridge and great discount. Click to view the deal at Amazon.