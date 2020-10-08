(Pocket-lint) - It's that time of year again, Amazon Prime Day is kicking off with deals on all sorts of tech. If you have been considering buying Philips Hue smart lighting but have been put off by the price, then now might be the time to invest.

There are already numerous deals on Philips Hue smart lighting products. We're rounding up the best we've found so far so take a look and grab a saving.

You can also sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of the deals. You can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits here

We've collated both US and UK deals below, so be sure to check them out if you're hunting for a bargain.

Below are some quick links to easily navigate straight to the US or the UK sections making it quicker to find your ideal deal.

Best US smart home deals | Best UK smart home deals

These are some of the current deals we've found on Philips Hue lighting in the US. Take a look to see the deals and be sure to come back regularly as the offers are likely to change with more coming soon.

• Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 A19 Bulbs and 1 Hub) - save 20 per cent, was $149.99, now $119.99: A cracking starter kit with multiple bulbs to help you transform your home lighting. View this deal on Amazon.

• Philips Hue White starter kit with three bulbs, smart button, hub and Echo Dot - was $149.99, now $139.98: This bundle will really light up your life. See the deal at Amazon.

These are some of the current deals we've found on Philips Hue lighting in the UK. Take a look to see the deals and be sure to come back regularly as the offers are likely to change with more coming soon.

• Philips Hue white E27 bulb and Amazon Echo (4th gen) in Charcoal - save up £14.99, now £89.99: There are various bundles currently available where you can purchase an Amazon Echo device and Philips Hue lights together with a hefty saving. See the deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue white E27 bulb and Amazon Echo (4th gen) in Twilight Blue - save up £14.99, now £89.99: There are various bundles currently available where you can purchase an Amazon Echo device and Philips Hue lights together with a hefty saving. See the deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue white B22 bulb and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - was £64.98, now £43.99: Another deal with a Philips Hue bulb and Echo thrown in so you can control your lights with ease. See the deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue LivingColors Iris Colour Changing LED Mood Light and wireless dimmer switch - save £7, was £87.98 now £80.98: Set the mood and dim the lights with a deal that'll surely brighten up your life. See the deal at Amazon.

• Philips Adore Hue Wall Lamp/Mirror Light - save £20, was £229.99, now £209.30: A dimmable backlight mirror for your bathroom. See this deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue Lightstrip and motion sensor - save £6.99, was £104.98, now £97.99: Light up your life with hands-free Philips Hue goodness. See this deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue Play White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar Double Pack and light strip - Bundle price £189.92: A fantastic deal on uplighting and added ambiance for your home. See this deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue white and colour bulb three-pack (E14 small Edison screw) - save £18, was £134.98, now £116.51: A bargain on Hue colour screw bulbs. A great purchase. See this deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue Play White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar triple pack - bundle price £174.82: Three Hue light bars at a fantastic price. See this deal at Amazon.

• Philips Hue Go portable light and smart dimmer - bundle deal £87.98: Portable ambient lighting and the ability to control it with a dimmer switch in one package. Click to view the deal at Amazon.

Writing by Adrian Willings.