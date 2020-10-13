(Pocket-lint) - Netgear's Arlo sits at the top of the pile when it comes to smart security cameras for your home - and now its flagship Pro 3 is receiving an eye-popping discount as part of Amazon Prime Day.

Providing you're a Prime member (sign up for a free trial in the UK or US, if you're not), you can take advantage of discounts to the entire range, with the most notable deal being the four-camera kit - available for £599.99, a massive saving of £300. If you're in the US, a similar saving is also possible, with the four-camera kit available for $499.99 and down from $799.99.

• See the Arlo Pro 3 four-camera kit deal at Amazon UK | Amazon US

So, what exactly do you get for your money? Well, as the prices indicate, Arlo gear doesn't come cheap. For the outlay, though, you get excellent performance: 2K HDR video recording and streaming, detection alerts, two-way audio, night-vision and enough cameras to dot around the indoor and outdoor of your house.

If the four-camera setup is a little too steep for you, or you simply don't need that kind of security coverage, keep in mind the rest of the Pro 3 range is up for grabs at a limited rate, too. The two-camera kit, usually available for £549.99, has seen its price tag reduced to £369.99. As with the four-camera kit, this deal is also available in the US - the price coming down to $299.99 from $499.99.

• See the Arlo Pro 3 two-camera kit deal at Amazon UK | Amazon US

This is a great limited-time deal whichever variation of the Arlo Pro 3 you're interested in, and it's likely the range won't be discounted again until Black Friday next month, if at all. If you're serious about upgrading your home security, there's never been a better time to strike.

Writing by Conor Allison.