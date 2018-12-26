Google Home Mini discounted to £29 on Boxing Day, and Google Home now has £40 off

Currys PC World, John Lewis, Argos are offering discounts on the Google Home Mini as part of Boxing Day sales.

With a hefty £20 saving, Home Mini will now be an incredible £29! Considering the Home Mini usually retails for £49 each that's not a bad deal.

If you're thinking about upgrading your smart home with more devices or just starting off in the smart home world then this is a great offer.

There are plenty of reasons to purchase multiple Google Home Mini devices and scatter them around your home too, so we'd highly recommend considering it.

The bigger Google Home has also seen a discount, taking a whopping £40 off RRP, reducing it to just £89.

If you're going to bed and you forgot to turn the thermostat down, you can ask the Google Homes on your bedside table to do so.

Go downstairs in the morning and ask Homes to turn the lights on, and then walk into the kitchen and ask the third Home for the morning's news update.

These little AI-powered assistants are a wonderful addition to any modern home and an incredible bargain at this price.