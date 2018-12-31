Google Home deals for January 2019: Google Home Mini now £29

Google slashed prices on Google Home devices around this Black Friday and Cyber Monday and some of them are still discounted for the January Sales.

These are some of the lowest prices we've seen on Google Home devices. Google Home itself is still discounted as is Google Home Mini - but the Google Home Hub and Google Home Max discounts have ended.

• Google Home Mini, save £20, now £29 (was £49): This fabric-covered device will give you Google Assistant control of your home, answer questions and do a whole lot more. It's so compact you can put it anywhere as an extension or just to give it a try. View the Google Home Mini for at: John Lewis

• Google Home, save £40, now £89 (was £129): Google Home has you a bigger sound, an ideal replacement for your kitchen radio, giving you a better music experience than the Mini, but with the same Google Assistant skills. It's the original Google Home device. See the Google Home deal at: Currys | John Lewis

All these devices lean on Google Assistant to provide the intelligence, not only being able to carry out requests, but able to access plenty of information too, like weather, news and your calendar.