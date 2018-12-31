  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home deals
    4. >
  4. Google smart home deals

Google Home deals for January 2019: Google Home Mini now £29

and |
Google/Pocket-lint Google Home deals for January 2019: Google Home Mini now £29
Google Home vs Home Mini vs Home Max vs Home Hub: Which Google Home speaker should you buy?
Google Home vs Home Mini vs Home Max vs Home Hub: Which Google Home speaker should you buy?

- The best Google device deals anywhere

Google slashed prices on Google Home devices around this Black Friday and Cyber Monday and some of them are still discounted for the January Sales

These are some of the lowest prices we've seen on Google Home devices. Google Home itself is still discounted as is Google Home Mini - but the Google Home Hub and Google Home Max discounts have ended. 

The best Google device deals

Google Home Mini, save £20, now £29 (was £49): This fabric-covered device will give you Google Assistant control of your home, answer questions and do a whole lot more. It's so compact you can put it anywhere as an extension or just to give it a try. View the Google Home Mini for at: John Lewis

Google Home, save £40, now £89 (was £129): Google Home has you a bigger sound, an ideal replacement for your kitchen radio, giving you a better music experience than the Mini, but with the same Google Assistant skills. It's the original Google Home device. See the Google Home deal at: Currys | John Lewis

All these devices lean on Google Assistant to provide the intelligence, not only being able to carry out requests, but able to access plenty of information too, like weather, news and your calendar.

PopularIn Smart Home
Best Amazon Echo deals for January 2019
Best Smart Home deals for January 2019: Save £120 on Nest and Roomba
Google Home deals for January 2019: Google Home Mini now £29
Samsung Galaxy Home: Release date, price, specs and features
Best Google Home compatible devices you can buy today: Top Google Assistant accessories
The best coffee machines 2019: Our pick of the best bean-to-cup, jug, ground and capsule machines
Comments