(Pocket-lint) - Video calling is one of those things that, a few years ago, might have had a little bit of debate around it - is it really the way forward? Isn't it easier to just use your voice?

Well, fast-forward to today and the debate is over. Video is the here and now, an amazing way of connecting more personally in conversation with your friends and family, or with colleagues and connections. Whether you're using Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp, a quick video chat goes a long way and there are some decent saving in the early Black Friday sales.

Some of the very best video calling experiences available today are offered, in fact, by Facebook's own hardware, in the form of the Portal line. They've been designed from the ground up to offer great, seamless systems for visual chats, and work really nicely for it. Best of all, right now you can grab a decent saving right now.

We thought you might like to know just what you're choosing from, though, and what makes each device special.

US Facebook Portal deals

There are already some good deals on Facebook Portal devices for US readers.

If you've considered the Portal Mini because of its design, but fancy a bit more real estate, whether to get a better look at your callers or to show off your pictures more prominently, you're in luck - the standard Portal is really similar, but bigger.

It's also a little more powerful in the display department, with a 10-inch screen compared to the Portal Mini's 8-inch version. The speaker is, again, impressive for its size, and like the Mini you can have it in portrait or landscape mode depending on your taste. As with all Portal devices, it's also got some fabulous AR tricks for your calls, letting you wear costumes and filters for maximum fun.

When it comes to displays for video calling in your home, though, chances are you've already got one big, HD screen in your living room already - your TV. Facebook's Portal TV is a genius way of harnessing that, and turning your TV into a video calling powerhouse. Its camera unit connects to your TV to display the calls, while using smart panning and zooming to keep you in shot even if you're moving around the room.

Plus, if you want to hide the camera when you're in private, you can just slide a block in front of it easily - privacy is a built-in assumption for the Portal range.

These deals are marked as time limited on Amazon, so there's no telling how long they last for (just don't dilly dally).

UK Facebok Portal deals

We've found a number of deals on the Facebook Portal devices in the UK as well.

Facebook Portal TV - save 47% now £79 The excellent Facebook Portal TV lets you turn your whole TV into a video calling device and now for less with this Black Friday discount. View offer

Facebook Portal - save £90, now £79 The 10-inch version of Facebook Portal now has a nice discount on it for Black Friday. At this size it makes for an excellent digital photo frame and a wonderful device to stay in touch with family. For just £79! View offer

Facebook Portal Plus - save £170 now £99 The largest Portal in the line-up offers a 15.6-inch screen which is ideal for calls with family and friends. It's also even more appealing with this Black Friday discount which knocks £170 off the usual price. View offer

More early Black Friday offers

• Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off at $24.99

• Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 33% off at £169.99

• Xiaomi Mi 11: £200 off at £549

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £75 off £179.99

Pre-order Reolink Duo and claim a 15% discount on their dual-lens smart security cameras By Pocket-lint Promotion · 16 November 2021

• Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99