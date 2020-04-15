Best Dyson deals 2020: Top Spring offers on vacuum cleaners, fans, hair care

Dyson gear is always a big hit thanks to the reputation of its vacuum cleaners plus other awesome gadgets including fans, lights and three hair care devices.

Currently, you can save up to £75 on selected Dyson devices as part of its Spring Sale running until 21 April.

Reductions are pretty usual, especially on cleaners that are more than a year old and we'll bring you all the best prices and Dyson deals right on this page.

The Dyson haircare range has made the headlines in recent times, so we'll start right there before moving onto the most-popular vacuums and fans.

Dyson offers a two-year parts and labour guarantee, too. Here are the best Dyson deals available today.

The Dyson V7 Motorhead vacuum offers up to 30 minutes of cord-free cleaning and like the other 'stick' cleaners from Dyson also transforms into a handheld. It comes with five tools and accessories, including a motorised cleaner head for powerful cleaning.

A superb cleaner that's starting to be available at much lower prices, the V8 is available on some great deals at the moment. It hasn't quite got the capability to replace your main vac as yet - it's only got 40 minutes of battery life on Eco. Still, you won't be disappointed.

Not as long-life as the V11 below, but better than the V8 above, the V10 offers some good cleaning options but only 7 minutes cleaning on Boost. It's good enough to counter any concerns you many have that a cordless vacuum cleaner just isn't as good as the corded alternatives.

We think the V11 is the first Dyson cleaner you can replace your existing (wired) vacuum with. The disadvantage is you can't charge and use it at the same time, while the bin is also small. But there's plenty to love about the V11. In our tests, you'll get around 12 minutes of cleaning time with Boost compared to over 60 minutes on Eco.

Dyson's robot vac was an age in development and it has been somewhat overtaken by rivals in recent times - there's no way to mark an area to be cleaned or similar that you get with, say, a Neato. However, it's still a super cleaner and you can schedule cleaning using the app.

The first Dyson purifier fan designed for a localised area, such as a desk. It projects cool, filtered air – wherever you need it. The fully-sealed filter combines an activated carbon filter to remove gases while a HEPA filter captures 99.95% of ultrafine particles from the air. You can angle the air higher or lower and the oscillation ensures you can direct the air wherever you want it.

Able to deliver both cooling in summer and heating in winter, the latest version of the Pure Hot+Cool can detect airborne particles and report the information back to the new LCD screen and Dyson Link app in real time. Dyson’s AirMultiplier can output as much as 290 litres of purified air every second, while the fan can move up to 350 degrees around to push air across the room.

Desired by many, the Supersonic really can reduce the time it takes to dry long hair. As such, it may be worth the quite considerable investment compared to rivals. It is, however, extremely clever and quiet - the temperature is regulated constantly, while there are hot, warm and cold options.

In our review, we called the Airwrap "the only hair styler we ever want to use again and that makes it worth every single penny." It's expensive (that's why you're here, right?) and takes a little time to figure out, but the design of this device is superb, while the results are excellent.