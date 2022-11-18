All the Black Friday air fryer deals worth having

(Pocket-lint) - Air Fryers are hot trend at the moment - not just because they are a great way to cook your food, but because of the energy-saving potential they offer.

With Black Friday here, there are some deals to be had on Air Fryers - so if you want to upgrade your kitchen, these are the deals for you. Unfortunately, air fryers have been in great demand, so you don't have too many options.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL - save 48% The AftiFry Genius XL will let you cook for the whole family, with plenty of functions and recipes. It's now down to £147.99 in Amazon. View offer

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Philips Essential Air Fryer - save £60 The Philips Essential Air Fryer offers a touchscreen for selecting programmes with an easy drawer for cooking. It's now only £89.99. View offer

Instant Pot Duo Crisp - save £60 The Instant Pot combines a slow cooker and pressure cooker with a Crisp air fryer attachment so it really will do everything. It's now only £129.99 on Amazon. View offer

Ninja Foodi Max 9-in-1 - save £30 The Ninja Foodi Max 9-in-1 will do just about everything - including air frying. It's large enough to feed the whole family. It's now discounted to £199 on AO.com. View offer

Why buy an air fryer?

The big advantage of using an air fryer is efficiency. It's a smaller appliance than your conventional electric oven, so you use less energy heating empty space within it so it's more efficient. It's also faster to cook your food, so it doesn't need to be on for as long, so again, it save energy - which is something everyone is looking for at the moment.

But that's not all. Air fryers are often smart, giving you loads of functions, with some appliances combining functions of other devices, like slow cooking. Again, combining multiple cooking methods into one device takes up less worktop space, so it's efficient in that sense too.

The energy revolution is here! SuperBase V - the first power station to have built-in semi-solid state battery By Pocket-lint Promotion · 29 September 2022 Check out this innovative power station and pick one up for yourself.

The results are also great - in many cases you'll find that you can't taste the difference in the food, while an air fryer is often easier to clean too.

Writing by Chris Hall.