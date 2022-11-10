This Google Nest Mini package deal is exceptional

(Pocket-lint) - You might have heard about the big shopping event taking place at the end of the month, but while the Black Friday sales will no doubt offer some excellent bargains, there are already some out there well worth paying attention to.

It's currently possible to grab yourself two Google Nest Mini speakers for $34.98 at Best Buy for example, saving you a huge $65.

The Nest Mini speaker replaced the original Google Home Mini back in 2019 and its small, puck-like build is great. Equipped with Google Assistant at its core, the Nest Mini allows you to ask about the weather, your calendar or commute, play music, and control any compatible smart home devices.

There are some great features on board, like Voice Match that makes responses personal, and having more than one Nest Mini speaker in your home means you can hear music in different rooms, whilst also controlling smart home devices in different rooms.

Sound quality is good too for the size of the Nest Mini so if you're looking to take the plunge into smart speakers, this deal is a great opportunity.

There will no doubt be plenty more deals as we get closer to Black Friday, but you're pretty much getting two Nest Mini speakers for the price of one here, so it's a good time to buy.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.