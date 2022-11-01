(Pocket-lint) - There's no better time to buy a new Ring smart doorbell than in the Black Friday sales - which falls on 25 November in 2022, followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November.

There's historically been big discounts on Amazon's range of doorbell products - so it's the perfect time to buy before the holiday season, when it's getting colder and darker earlier. Some are bundle deals with other Ring or Amazon products included, others are single product deals.

We'll be covering all the best deals that we spot right here, but while we wait for them, we've included last year's deals below so you can have an idea of what you might be able to expect.

Which Ring doorbell should I buy on Black Friday?

As always, the right Ring Doorbell for you comes down to your budget and the range of features you want your video doorbell to have.

The most recent Ring release is the Video Doorbell 4, which offers enhanced Wi-Fi, Quick Replies for when you’re busy and colour pre-roll video previews of all motion events. It’s all-singing-all-dancing, and it’s the model for people that want all of the advanced features it can offer.

Don’t need all of that? The Doorbell 3 is the company’s most popular model, and comes with improved motion detection compared with the base model, some additional security features and still has dual-band Wi-Fi for a more stable connection.

However, the 2nd Gen Ring Video Doorbell is one of the models you’ll want to consider if you’re on a budget. It’s only a couple of years old, and still offers full HD video, two-way talk and a rechargeable battery for wireless install.

The Ring Doorbell Wired offers similar feaures but does need to be hardwired, making it the cheapest model in the range. As you'll see below, it’s often chosen for further discounts in Black Friday sales, making it even cheaper.

Don’t forget with any of these, you may want to invest in the Ring Chime if you want to hear audio notifications when someone presses your Ring doorbell, as well as getting smartphone notifications.

Where are the best Ring deals on Black Friday?

Despite Ring being attached to Amazon, you'll still find good deals from a range of wider retailers - with many, like Target or Currys, price-matching deals. As there are so many Ring products, it's often a great time to pick up last year's product at a cut of the price. We've broken down last year's best deals in US and UK, quick links below:

UK Black Friday Ring deals | US Black Friday Ring deals

US Ring retailers

UK Ring retailers

Best US Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell deals

Ring Video Doorbell 3 + a free Echo Dot! The Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Dot combined are a winning combination, especially when the Dot is at no extra cost. The bundle is now just $41.99! View offer

Ring Video Doorbell (latest model) - $79.99 You can't beat a classic. This battery-powered doorbell is easy to install, great for recording when you miss a visitor, and it's got $20 discounted in the sale. View offer

Best UK Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell deal

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery - save £30 There's 28% off this indoor security camera, making it an ideal purchase for keeping an eye on the inside of your home. As it's battery powered you can reposition it with ease whenever you like too. It's just £59 in the sale. View offer

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) - now £67 The classic, updated. This battery-powered video doorbell records in Full HD and is easy to install. It's got £22 off its usual RRP, with an asking price of just £69. View offer

Echo Show 8 & Ring Video Doorbell Wired - save 46% A great saving on this bundle, which includes the second-generation Echo Show 8 (released in 2021), along with the wired Ring doorbell. It's almost half price (saving £79) and could be yours for just £89.99 this Black Friday. View offer

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery - save £60 If you don't want the mega illumination of the Floodlight Cam, then the battery-powered Spotlight Cam is a great alternative. It's discounted by 34%, available for £119 in the sales. View offer

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus - save £50 Looking for added illumination? The Floodlight Cam, which is hard-wired, has two bright lamps that are useful for lighting-up, say, your driveway or simply deterring unwanted visitors. It records in Full HD, just like any standard Ring camera. There's 28% off, too, with a £129 asking price. View offer

