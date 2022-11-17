Save a bundle on Nanoleaf smart lights with these early Black Friday deals

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is in full swing, with plenty of deals appearing - including fantastic discounts on Nanoleaf. Its LED panels are a great way to add some futuristic lighting to your room.
Below you can find the main deals, hopefully saving you a little cash and helping you spruce up your office, living room, or entire home if you wish.
Nanoleaf US Black Friday deals
These are the best Black Friday deals available that we've found so far.
Nanoleaf's Shapes combines smart technology with ultra-thin, modular LED light panels, opening a world of design possibilities. The Hexagon Smarter Kit is currently discounted with $50 off the usual price.
The Nanoleaf Mini Triangles let you further customise the lighting of your ideal space. These triangles are now even more affordable for Black Friday.
The larger brother of the Nanoleaf Shapes triangles are on offer for the Black Friday period. With a kit that'll really light up your life for less.
More bespoke lighting designs from Nanoleaf, this time with a wood effect for a different look and feel. This Elements Smarter Kit offers a sophisticated wood grain finish with a modern feel for your space and now for less.
Nanoleaf Lines give diffused lighting by bouncing colourful lights off your walls. The excellent Smarter kit is available for $50 less this Black Friday.
Nanoleaf UK Black Friday deals
The discounts aren't just in the US. You can also get some nice money off the various offerings in the UK too:
Canvas was one of the first iterations of Nanoleaf light panels and one of our favourites. Awesome looking lights with loads of customisation options. This is a great starter pack that's even better with a discount.
The Nanoleaf Hexagons are also nicely discounted in the UK. Add some awesome lighting to your home for less.
