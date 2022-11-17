Save a bundle on Nanoleaf smart lights with these early Black Friday deals

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is in full swing, with plenty of deals appearing - including fantastic discounts on Nanoleaf. Its LED panels are a great way to add some futuristic lighting to your room.

Below you can find the main deals, hopefully saving you a little cash and helping you spruce up your office, living room, or entire home if you wish.

Nanoleaf US Black Friday deals

These are the best Black Friday deals available that we've found so far.

Nanoleaf Shapes - Hexagons Smarter Kit - save$50 Nanoleaf's Shapes combines smart technology with ultra-thin, modular LED light panels, opening a world of design possibilities. The Hexagon Smarter Kit is currently discounted with $50 off the usual price. View offer

Nanoleaf Triangle Smarter Kit - save $50 The larger brother of the Nanoleaf Shapes triangles are on offer for the Black Friday period. With a kit that'll really light up your life for less. View offer

Nanoleaf Elements - Wood Look Hexagons Smarter Kit - save $50 More bespoke lighting designs from Nanoleaf, this time with a wood effect for a different look and feel. This Elements Smarter Kit offers a sophisticated wood grain finish with a modern feel for your space and now for less. View offer

Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit - save $50 Nanoleaf Lines give diffused lighting by bouncing colourful lights off your walls. The excellent Smarter kit is available for $50 less this Black Friday. View offer

Nanoleaf UK Black Friday deals

The discounts aren't just in the US. You can also get some nice money off the various offerings in the UK too:

Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Kit - 17 Light Squares - save £150 Canvas was one of the first iterations of Nanoleaf light panels and one of our favourites. Awesome looking lights with loads of customisation options. This is a great starter pack that's even better with a discount. View offer

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Like Hexagons Starter Kit - save £80 More bespoke lighting designs from Nanoleaf, this time with a wood effect for a different look and feel. This starter kit is even more affordable now thanks to Black Friday deals. View offer

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Adrian Willings.