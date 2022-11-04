Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is available at a super-low price for Black Friday 2022

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is available at a super-low price for Black Friday 2022

- Providing you have existing doorbell wiring

(Pocket-lint) - Last year Ring debuted a mega cheap way to get one of its doorbells by launching an entry-level wired version called Ring Video Doorbell Wired, and it's now on offer in an early Black Friday 2022 deal.

Save over 35% on Ring Video Doorbell Wired

In fact, it's now available at a super-low price at $39.99 instead of $64.99.

As its name suggests, this product requires you to have existing doorbell wiring. The biggest benefit of having no internal battery is that is pretty slim yet is still capable of Full HD 1080p video. However, there's no 5GHz Wi-Fi support - just 2.4GHz - unlike the Ring Video Doorbell 3, 3 Plus and Doorbell 4. 

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is essentially a much cheaper version of the also-wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro but capable of many of the same things. 

Again it features real-time alerts, live video and two-way talk plus full integration with the Ring app. As with other Ring products you need to take out a Ring Protect subscription which will also enable you to use Pre-Roll to see what triggered your alerts. And you'll probably need a Ring Chime for audible alerts in your home. 

If you have existing doorbell wiring it's a total no-brainer, and if you're looking for more you can save 35 percent on the Doorbell with a Ring Chime for $59.99

Writing by Rob Kerr.