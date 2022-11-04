Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon Eero mesh network systems are way cheaper for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - "I can be your Eero, baby". Sorry, we couldn't resist. Amazon's mesh Wi-Fi system, which is called Eero, has a good chunk slashed from its asking price this Black Friday.

Save $84 on eero 6+ two-pack

This Amazon eero 6+ dual-band mesh twin pack has a decent discount today, priced at $155 (was $239) - saving you 35 per cent.

eero 6+ three-pack - save over $100

If you're after another extender to give you more coverage, then we've got you covered on that front with a cost of $194 instead of $299.

The eero mesh systems are a great way of getting a good Wi-Fi signal all around the house, and a discount or two is very welcome. 

The Wi-Fi 6+ versions are faster than the previous mesh devices, offering simultaneous coverage for more than 75 devices.

That's with up to Gigabit speeds, and now 160 Mhz channel support.

Adding to this, Zigbee smart devices can also be connected to it automatically and without the need for a separate hub.

Writing by Rob Kerr.