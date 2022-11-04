(Pocket-lint) - "I can be your Eero, baby". Sorry, we couldn't resist. Amazon's mesh Wi-Fi system, which is called Eero, has a good chunk slashed from its asking price this Black Friday.
This Amazon eero 6+ dual-band mesh twin pack has a decent discount today, priced at $155 (was $239) - saving you 35 per cent.
If you're after another extender to give you more coverage, then we've got you covered on that front with a cost of $194 instead of $299.
The eero mesh systems are a great way of getting a good Wi-Fi signal all around the house, and a discount or two is very welcome.
The Wi-Fi 6+ versions are faster than the previous mesh devices, offering simultaneous coverage for more than 75 devices.
That's with up to Gigabit speeds, and now 160 Mhz channel support.
Adding to this, Zigbee smart devices can also be connected to it automatically and without the need for a separate hub.