Save big on iRobot's awesome self-emptying Roomba robot vacuums

(Pocket-lint) - Robot vacuums are great, aren't they? Automatically cleaning your home for you, taking some of the legwork out of the household chores.

There are extra special ones though. iRoomba bots with self-emptying docks that make them even easier to use. Sound appealing? Well, they're even better with these discounts.

There are some direct Black Friday deals happening on iRobot's own site and these include discounts on some of the company's best robot vacuum cleaners.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Roomba i3+ EVO - save $200 now $349.99 iRobot's robot vacuum cleaners are already pretty awesome cleaning machines, but when a bot empties itself it's even better in our mind, doubly so when it's also discounted. View offer

iRobot Braava jet M6 - save $150, now $449,99 If you have a lot of hard floors in your home rather than carpet then a robot mop might be a more logical choice, especially at this price. View offer

Writing by Adrian Willings.