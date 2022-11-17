Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Save big on iRobot's awesome self-emptying Roomba robot vacuums

(Pocket-lint) - Robot vacuums are great, aren't they? Automatically cleaning your home for you, taking some of the legwork out of the household chores.

There are extra special ones though. iRoomba bots with self-emptying docks that make them even easier to use. Sound appealing? Well, they're even better with these discounts.  

There are some direct Black Friday deals happening on iRobot's own site and these include discounts on some of the company's best robot vacuum cleaners. 

Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum - save $95, now $179.99

Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum - save $95, now $179.99

The iRobot Roomba 694 is a capable Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum cleaner with plenty of smarts. It's now superbly affordable thanks to this deal. 

Roomba i3+ EVO - save $200 now $349.99

Roomba i3+ EVO - save $200 now $349.99

iRobot's robot vacuum cleaners are already pretty awesome cleaning machines, but when a bot empties itself it's even better in our mind, doubly so when it's also discounted. 

iRobot Braava jet M6 - save $150, now $449,99

iRobot Braava jet M6 - save $150, now $449,99

If you have a lot of hard floors in your home rather than carpet then a robot mop might be a more logical choice, especially at this price. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.