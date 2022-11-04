Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Save 54% on the Blink Mini compact indoor security cam this Black Friday

Save 54% on the Blink Mini compact indoor security cam this Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Blink Mini is a super compact indoor security camera with day and night modes, has motion detection plus two-way audio. And Amazon is carrying a brilliant Black Friday 2022 deal on it. 

Security cameras are hugely popular, allowing remote monitoring of your home when you're out, for that added peace of mind.

Save $35 on Blink Mini twin pack

The deal means you get two of them for $29.99 instead of $64.99 , in white or back. 

Blink Mini records Full HD 1080p resolution and has two-way audio, which enables you to communicate with anybody in the same room as the camera with the Blink app. And, of course, you can view footage that way, too. 

It is a wired camera, so there's no need to switch out the batteries. It can also pair to Alexa devices such as the Echo Show to display a live feed from the camera's view.

Amazon also has the Blink Sync Module 2, so you can record and locally save clips. Plug a USB drive into it, and you can store video from up to 10 different Blink Mini cameras.

You can then watch all your Blink Mini footage from the USB drive itself (when plugged into a PC) or from the Blink Home Monitor. 

Writing by Rob Kerr.