Secure your home for less with this 60% discount on Arlo Pro 3

(Pocket-lint) - The Arlo Pro 3 has received a mouthwatering discount for Black Friday in the UK.

Arlo sits at the top of the pile when it comes to smart security cameras, and this deal represents a big price drop. The package offers two Arlo Pro 3 cameras and the Smart Hub to connect them to.

Arlo Pro 3 (Two-Camera Kit) - save £330 Arlo Pro 3 duo can provide 2K HDR video and feature a battery that can last for up to six months. This 60% Amazon discount means its £219.99. View offer

This is a great starting point for anyone wanted to get into Arlo. This model needs the Smart Hub to connect, included in the package.

The cameras offer excellent 2K video capture, with audio or motion triggers, a spotlight for illumination and night vision. The system is controlled via the Arlo app - and to get the most from the system you'll need to subscribe to an Arlo Secure package for cloud video storage and advanced AI functions.

These are battery-powered cameras, so really easy to install, and are weatherproof, so ideal for exterior security.

Writing by Chris Hall.