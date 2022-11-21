Black Friday deal: The Amazon Smart Plug has a 48% discount right now

(Pocket-lint) - It's hard to digest the sheer amount of Black Friday deals going live, but here is one that you really should consider because it's a steal.

Smart plugs have become really popular in recent years because they can offer you control over devices that aren't otherwise smart - and Amazon's own plug is a good choice.

A smart plug is a useful addition to your Alexa arsenal around the house, allowing you to control whatever's connected to it.

Controlling it can done easily via voice around the home, and its uses are endless.

Think about turning on the coffee machine first thing in the morning, switching off the lights last thing at night and even scheduling it all, too.

It's easy to get up and running with the Alexa app, and you won't even have to use a smart home hub either.

