(Pocket-lint) - Amazon regularly reduces the prices of its Echo Show models in the early Black Friday sales, and that's true of the Echo Show 5.

This is the second-gen model, so it's the most recent Show 5 that Amazon offers.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a smaller version of the Echo Show smart assistant with a screen. As such there's full Alexa support, so it has the full range of functions, but without taking up so much space. It's ideal for a desk or small table.

You can control your smart home, in addition to offering Alexa Calling, along with video calls over Skype.

Plus you can play your music, using Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn Radio and Apple Music and do a whole lot more.

As we said in our review, the Echo Show 5 is a great value device, but you are absolutely getting value for money and even more so today with this discount.

