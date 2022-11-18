The ever-popular Echo Dot 3 gen gets its Black Friday discounts - save nearly 60%

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been after an Echo Dot, then there's no better time to get one than today - the third-gen version of the smart speaker is available at a large discount in the Black Friday sales.

The older Echo Dot has long been a popular choice, with its compact shape but great sound. It's an easy way to get Alexa into any room.

Save nearly 60% on an Echo Dot There's big savings on the Echo Dot (3rd gen), meaning you can easily add all the skills of Alexa to any room. A popular choice for bedrooms: you can now get one for $14.99 or £16.99. View offer

Despite being two generations old, this Echo Dot remains a firm favourite with Alexa users. The compact design makes it ideal for just about any space.

The Echo Dot is one of the most compact and cheapest ways to bring a complete Alexa device to any room in your house. And you'll get access to over 75 million ad-free songs to play on it - you can stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others as well as listen to audiobooks from Audible.

The energy revolution is here! SuperBase V - the first power station to have built-in semi-solid state battery By Pocket-lint Promotion · 29 September 2022 Check out this innovative power station and pick one up for yourself.

You can also pair it with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Of course, there is full Alexa compatibility with all its capabilities and skills including smart home control, answering questions, connecting to a compatible Fire TV device for hands-free control and much more.

Writing by Rob Kerr. Editing by Chris Hall.