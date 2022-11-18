The ever-popular Echo Dot 3 gen gets its Black Friday discounts - save nearly 60%

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been after an Echo Dot, then there's no better time to get one than today - the third-gen version of the smart speaker is available at a large discount in the Black Friday sales.
The older Echo Dot has long been a popular choice, with its compact shape but great sound. It's an easy way to get Alexa into any room.
There's big savings on the Echo Dot (3rd gen), meaning you can easily add all the skills of Alexa to any room. A popular choice for bedrooms: you can now get one for $14.99 or £16.99.
Despite being two generations old, this Echo Dot remains a firm favourite with Alexa users. The compact design makes it ideal for just about any space.
The Echo Dot is one of the most compact and cheapest ways to bring a complete Alexa device to any room in your house. And you'll get access to over 75 million ad-free songs to play on it - you can stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others as well as listen to audiobooks from Audible.
You can also pair it with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.
Of course, there is full Alexa compatibility with all its capabilities and skills including smart home control, answering questions, connecting to a compatible Fire TV device for hands-free control and much more.