Wow! The Amazon Echo Show 8 now has over 45% off this Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday 2022 isn't even here yet, and Amazon has already some cracking deals on Echo devices at bargain prices that are too good to miss out on.

Save over 45% on Echo Show 8

The 2nd gen Echo Show 8 now has is now has a saving of $60, priced at just $69.99 (was $129.99).

The Echo Show not only provides great sounds and voice control through Alexa, it has an 8-inch touchscreen that can also show you results of your queries, such as the weather, football results and more.

It can be linked with a Ring doorbell or other video security device and show you live images of visitors or intruders.

This is the 2nd gen version of the Echo Show 8 - this newer model has a higher resolution camera for more enhanced video calling and slightly more power.

