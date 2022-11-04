(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is one of the top destinations for Black Friday shopping in the UK, covering all manner of discounts and offers when the shopping event hits.

We're expecting many of Amazon's own-brand devices to get a meaty discount. That will likely mean that Echo, Kindle, Fire TV and Ring are all down to their lowest prices, so it's a great time to buy. Amazon often starts its sales early, so there's a chance that you'll see discounted devices long before the big sale day actually arrives.

We'll be keeping abreast of the best deals that Amazon is offering, with a particular focus on its own devices.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday falls on 25 November 2022 and is followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November.

Amazon makes an event out of the sales, and this year we're expecting the sales to start on 18 November although this hasn't yet been confirmed.

How to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday

Amazon will be keen to tell you about Black Friday, but there are still plenty of things you can do to stay in the picture. Of course, we'll be highlighting all the best deals right here on our dedicated Black Friday pages, but the important thing is to time your purchases. Make sure you know when the Black Friday sales actually start, because if you buy early, you'll likely be paying a higher price.

Many deals last for the entire Black Friday event. Some things, like the Fire tablets or Echo devices will often be discounted for the entirety of the Black Friday sales period, so that's about 2 weeks. That will give you time to make sure you're buying what you want.

Some deals won't last that long. Deals from other sellers - perhaps for a smartphone - might only last as long as there's stock of that product. If you see a great deal on an iPad or Apple Watch, for example, as long as you're within the Black Friday period, it could potentially sell out. Some products are only discounted for a limited period - and often that timespan is listed on Amazon.

Lightning deals are something to watch out for, because occasionally they will offer a great price for a product that's of limited stock - and if you miss out, that's it, it's finished. We've seen devices like the Nintendo Switch on Lightning deals in the past.

Of course, the other thing to consider is Prime membership, which will get you free shipping on a lot of products.

What does Amazon discount on Black Friday?

Amazon will discount across categories on Black Friday, not just in technology, but in many other areas too, so it's an ideal opportunity to buy gifts before Christmas.

But Amazon's biggest discounts and biggest sellers are often Amazon's own devices. There will be discounts on Amazon Echo, Fire tablets, Fire TV Sticks and many other devices. Often these are the products that are sought out.

We'd expect big discounts on the Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8. Both devices were updated in early 2021, so it's a prime opportunity for discount sales. Of course, the regular Amazon Echo and Echo Dot are popular choices and often have great deals on them - but we might also see the new versions discounted this year.

You'll also find phones, laptops, tablets, Apple devices and more in the sales.

Best Black Friday Amazon deals 2022

Amazon is expected to discount many of its devices for 2022, where some of the biggest savings can be found. The 2022 deals are yet to go live, but we'll be updating with the latest information once they do. We're keeping some of the 2021 deals below so you can see what to expect.

Echo deals | Fire TV deals | Kindle deals | Fire tablet deals | Ring deals

Amazon Echo deals

Save £21 on Echo Dot with Clock One of the most popular Amazon devices, ideal for the bedside, the Echo Dot with Clock is reduced to £38.99. View offer

Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) - save 47% The latest version of the Echo Show has a big reduction, bringing this small display Alexa device down to its cheapest price so far. It's now only £39.99 on Amazon. View offer

Echo Dot slashed to £28.99 The Amazon Echo Dot has seen a huge 42% discount, bring the price down to a very affordable £28.99 for Amazon's most popular Echo. View offer

Echo Show 8 - save £40 The Amazon Echo Show 8 - the sweet spot in the Show family - is reduced by 33%. This will give you Alexa and a display, with room filling sound. Now only £79.99. View offer

Get £35 off Echo (4th gen) There's £35 off the latest Amazon Echo, the fourth-gen model, so it's down to £54.99. This is the cheapest that this latest Echo has been. View offer

Fire TV deals

Fire TV always get a big discount - this is the sort of deal you'll want to snap up.

Fire TV Stick 4K - cheapest ever price There's £25 off the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K. This comes with an Alexa remote and it's just £24.99, the cheapest price that we've seen this stick at so far. View offer

Fire TV Stick Max - reduced by 33% Amazon's latest and greatest Fire TV Stick 4K Max was launched in 2021 and now gets its first discount. Amazon's most powerful TV Stick is now only £36.99! View offer

Fire TV Stick Lite - only £14.99! The cheapest way to get streaming on your TV. It's only 1080p and there's no TV controls, but it's also only £14.99 - the cheapest the Fire TV Stick Lite has been. View offer

Kindle deals

Ever popular, the Kindle is a great reading device and ideal for gifting.

A Kindle for just £49.99 There's a £20 discount on the standard Kindle, so you can get the ebook reader for just £49.99. You get illumination on this model too, so it's a great model to choose. View offer

New Kindle Paperwhite - save £25 The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite, is larger, faster and better than the previous model. This is the first time it's been discounted - now only £104.99. View offer

Kindle Oasis down to £170 There's an impressive £60 discount on the Kindle Oasis - the flagship model. This super-thin Kindle offers the largest display and the best reading experience. It's now £169.99. View offer

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) - save £45 The Kindle Paperwhite (2018) is reduced to £74.99, saving you £45. This isn't the latest Kindle Paperwhite, this is the older model - but it's still a capable device with 6-inch illuminated display and waterproofing. View offer

Fire tablet deals

There are always serious discounts on Fire tablets, which are ideal for travel or kids.

Fire HD 10 - save £70 The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's largest tablet giving you loads of space for games or browsing - or just watching movies. It has a massive discount, now £79.99. View offer

The cheapest tablet you'll find The Fire 7 has been reduced to £29.99 which is a steal for this tablet, ideal for kids. View offer

Ring deals

The Ring deals for Black Friday will likely see discounts across the board - and save you a packet on security.

Ring Video Doorbell - save £20 The Ring Video Doorbell offers 1080p video protection for your door, routing callers through to your phone. Also Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. Now only £67.00. View offer

Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Dot - save 50% This pairing of an Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Dot will keep you connected and add security to your front door - but you'll need doorbell wiring to make it work. Now only £44. View offer

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery - save £30 The Stick Up Cam Battery is a wireless security camera for your home, offering 1080p video. It can be used indoor or out, with battery power making for simple installation. It's now only £59.00. View offer

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery - save £60 The Spotlight Cam Battery lets you install a camera with illumination so it's idea for home and garden security. It offers the same feature as other Ring devices, and can take two batteries. It's now only £119. View offer

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro - save £45 The Floodlight Cam Wired Pro provides massive illumination alongside its 1080p video capture. It needs a wired connection, but can provide wide coverage. It's now reduced to £174. View offer

Writing by Chris Hall.