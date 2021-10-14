Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Arlo Black Friday deals 2021: Which smart cameras and doorbells we're expecting to see discounted

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday represents the ideal time to splash out on an Arlo device for your smart home. 

Whether you're in the market for a smart camera package, smart doorbell or perhaps even a smart floodlight, there are typically plenty of discounts available during the sales period. 

With Black Friday taking place on 26 November this year, we're still waiting for the real deals to emerge. That gives you some time to prepare for the avalanche of savings, though, and below we'll be detailing exactly what to expect. 

Since Arlo gadgets are typically on the more expensive end - and can get a little complicated with add-ons - it really pays to know exactly what devices you're looking for. Otherwise, it can be easy to get sucked into purchasing things you don't necessarily require.

With all that in mind, let's dive into which Arlo devices we're expecting to see hit the sale during Black Friday 2021, where you'll be able to pick them up and a roundup of last year's best savings.

Arlo Black Friday: Devices we expect to receive savings

With so many different Arlo packages to pick between, finding the right deal manually on Black Friday can be very time-consuming. 

It's why we typically try to list every possible option for the Arlo Pro 3, Arlo Pro 4, Arlo Ultra and Arlo Ultra 2. Not only does each camera model come with up to four additional cameras - and sometimes in deals with the Arlo Floodlight Cam or Arlo Essential Video Doorbell - but there's the choice between black and white finish, too.

If we're really honest with ourselves, actually figuring out the differences between each Arlo camera system can be pretty difficult, too. Your time will be rewarded, though.

Despite these being the market's most expensive cameras (pre-subscription), the savings offered through Black Friday are substantial enough, we suspect, to convince those currently on the fence because of the usual asking price.

Where you can find Arlo deals on Black Friday

Best US Arlo deals last Black Friday

Arlo Pro 3 (2 cameras with hub), now $299.99 (was $499.99) - view deal on Amazon

Arlo Pro 3 (2 cameras with hub), now $299.99 (was $499.99) - view deal on Best Buy

Arlo Pro 3 (3 cameras with hub), now $399.99 (was $649.99) - view deal on Amazon

Arlo Pro 3 (4 cameras with hub), now $599.99 (was $799.99) - view deal on Amazon

Arlo Pro 3 (4 cameras with hub), now $499.99 (was $799.99) - view deal on Best Buy

Arlo Ultra (2 cameras with hub), now $544.90 (was $599.99) - view deal on Amazon

Arlo Ultra 2 (2 cameras with hub), now $499.99 (was $599.99) - view deal on Best Buy

Arlo Ultra 2 (2 cameras with hub), now $499.99 (was $599.99) - view deal on Amazon

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, now $189.99 (was $249.99) - view deal on Amazon

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, now $189.99 (was $249.99) - view deal on Best Buy

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, now $99.99 (was $129.99) - view deal on Amazon

Arlo Video Doorbell, now $99.99 (was $149.99) - view deal on Amazon

Best UK Arlo deals last Black Friday

Arlo Pro 3 (3 cameras with hub), now £634.99 (£749.99) - view deal on Amazon

Arlo Pro 3 (2 cameras with hub), now £379.99 (£549.99) - view deal on Amazon

Arlo Pro 3 (3 cameras with hub), now £499.99 (£749.99) - view deal on Very

Arlo Pro 3 (4 cameras with hub), now £584.99 (£899.99) - view deal on Very

Arlo Ultra (2 cameras with hub), now £449.99 (was £699.99) - view deal on Amazon

Arlo Ultra add-on camera, now £214.99 (was £329.99) - view deal on Amazon

Arlo Pro 2 (2 cameras with hub), now £398.99 (was £569.99) - view deal on Amazon

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, now £89.99 (was £129.99) - view deal on Amazon

Writing by Conor Allison. Originally published on 14 October 2021.
