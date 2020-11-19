Best Amazon US Black Friday 2020 deals

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced its US Black Friday deals in a press release, where it outlined big discounts on its own devices. Here's a quick look at some of the best deals rolling out across Amazon's week-long holiday sale.

Amazon's US Black Friday sale runs from 20 November 2020 through 27 November 2020. Many of the deals below should continue beyond that, with Cyber Monday replacing Black Friday. So far, the sale includes big discounts on new 2020 Echo devices. After being unveiled in September - and not receiving Prime Day rollbacks - the new 2020 Echo Dot and Echo are finally on sale.

These deals should go live starting the week of 20 November 2020:

• Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Show 5 for just $149.99: This is a $130 savings. So if you've been eyeing a smart doorbell and smart display, now is your chance. View the Amazon deal here.

• Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $80 off - just $169.99: Here's another video doorbell sale - this time on Amazon-owned Ring's high-end model. View the Amazon deal here.

• Kindle is $30 off - just $59.99: Amazon's entry-level Kindle is getting a steep discount this Black Friday. View the Amazon deal here.

• Echo Dot is $21 off - just $28.99: Still haven't tried smart speakers? Dip your toes into the pool with this entry-level Echo. View the Amazon deal here.

• Echo Dot with Clock is $21 off - just $38.99: The Echo Dot, but with spice. (OK, a display, to be specific.) View the Amazon deal here.

• Echo is $30 off - just $69.99: Amazon has discounted its classic Echo - the new version, even. View the Amazon deal here.

• Get Echo Dot and a Sengled Smart Bulb for just $28.99: Why not get an Echo Dot with an Alexa-enabled accessory to use it with, such as a smart bulb? View the Amazon deal here.

• Fire HD 10 tablet is $70 off - just $79.99: Amazon's biggest Fire tablet is just about half off this Black Friday. View the Amazon deal here.

• Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is $70 off - just $129.99: Amazon's biggest Fire tablet for kids is also deeply discounted for the holidays. View the Amazon deal here.

• Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is $40 off - just $59.99: Want a smaller Fire tablet for your kid? Look no further. View the Amazon deal here.

• eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) is $56 off - just $223.00: Amazon-owned Eero is offering its basic mesh Wi-Fi system with a nice little price reduction. View the Amazon deal here.

• Blink Outdoor camera kits are up to $130 off: Secure the outside of your home with affordable smart cameras, such as Amazon's own Blink Outdoor cameras. Several kits are marked down for Black Friday. View the Amazon deal here.

• Get an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for just $49.99: Get a smart display and a smart camera pack straight from Amazon, so you can ask Alexa to check your feed to see what's going on - easy peasy. View the Amazon deal here.

• Fire TV Stick Lite is $12 off - just $17.99: The cheapest way to access Prime Video and Amazon channels. View the Amazon deal here.

• Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $12 off - just $27.99: This is Amazon's next streaming stick model after the Lite version, and it comes with an Alexa remote. View the Amazon deal here.

• Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off - just $29.99: So, naturally, the 4K version of the Fire TV Stick is also on sale. View the Amazon deal here.

• Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Accessories Essential Bundle is $12.98 off - just $59.99: Get your Fire Stick with some accessories! More is better, right? View the Amazon deal here.

• Fire TV Stick Lite Accessories Essential Bundle is $12.98 off - just $49.99: You can get the Lite version of Amazon's Fire TV Stick with an accessories bundle too, all on sale. View the Amazon deal here.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.