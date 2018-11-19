Amazon discounted some of its devices when it started its Black Friday sales, but today the real sales being, with the newer and more exciting devices.

The second-gen Echo Show gets a £50 saving, bringing the price down to £169.99, the cheapest this new device has been.

The Echo Show puts a 10-inch display on your Alexa home hub, it offers great room-filling sound quality, letting you listen to music, watch video or just catch up with the news. Timers, recipes, it's all on the Echo Show.

Amazon is also discounting the new Echo Plus (second-gen). The new Echo Plus is a superb speaker, offering great sound quality and capable of stereo pairing, all the skills of Alexa and great looks too. It's our favourite Echo device.

Amazon has discounted the Echo Plus by £30, so you can get it for £109.99, which is an absolute steal.

Last but not least is the Echo Spot. Amazon's smaller Alexa device with a display, it's a great bedside device, offering visuals to go with Alexa's skills. Normally costing £119.99, you can save £30 and get it for £89.99 this Black Friday.

That's the full range of Amazon Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV and Ring devices that are now discounted for Black Friday, with the sales running until 27 November.