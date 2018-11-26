Welcome to our roundup of the best Amazon Echo deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with the latest pricing available for all of Amazon's Echo devices.
Check them out here - first the UK Echo deals are followed by the US ones below that.
The best Amazon Echo UK deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018
• Amazon Echo (second gen), save £35, now £54.99 (was £89.99): The second-gen Echo has a fabric-covered design and all the skills of Alexa. View the Echo deal here
• Amazon Echo Dot (third gen), save £25, now £24.99 (was £49.99): The new Echo Dot has incredible sound for its size and reduced to nearly half price, it's a deal too good to be missed. See the Echo Dot deal here
• Amazon Echo Plus (second gen), save £30, now £109.99 (was £139.99): The second-gen Echo Plus is probably the best Echo. It has great sound, offers stereo pairing, features a Zigbee hub for smart home control and looks good too. See the Echo Plus deal here
• Amazon Echo Show (second gen), save £50, now £169.99 (was £219.99): With a larger 10-inch display, great speakers and looks a lot nicer than the previous edition. It's a Zigbee controller, too. This is the first discount it's had. View the Echo Show offer
• Amazon Echo Dot (second gen), save £30, now £19.99 (was £49.99): The older Echo Dot remains a good option if you're not going to use the speaker to play music. See the Echo Dot deal here
• Amazon Echo (second gen) and Amazon Smart Plug bundle, save £50, now £64.98 (was £114.98): Partnering the Echo with the Amazon Smart Plug saves you cash while also giving you voice control over your plug to turn off devices like lights or fans. See the Echo and Smart Plug offer
• Ring Video Doorbell 2, save £50, now £129 (was £179): Ring is one of the success stories in smart homes, offering a video doorbell, so you can see who is at the door, get smartphone notifications and have a little more front door security. The price has been slashed on this desirable device. See the Ring Video Doorbell offer
• Echo Plus (first gen) with Hue bulb bundle, save £58.99, now £89.99 (was £148.98): The Echo Plus gives direct control over smart home devices as well as all the skills of Alexa, bundled here with a Philips Hue bulb to get you started. See the Echo Plus and Hue deal
Also check out some of Amazon's other deals such as three months worth of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p.
The best Amazon Echo US deals for Black Friday 2018
• Echo Dot (first-gen), now just $19.99 ($20 off) The Echo Dot is essentially the top part the original Amazon Echo, without the powerful speaker underneath it. Instead, the Echo Dot can be hooked up to external speakers, bringing Alexa to any music device. View the Echo Dot (first-gen) deal on Amazon
• Echo Dot (second-gen), now just $24 ($25.99 off) Echo Dot has been amazingly popular and now there's a new version, redesigned to ditch the hard plastic with a nicer design. It's a larger diameter than the original model it replaces and that gives space for a new 1.6-inch speaker, which sounds so much better. View the Echo Dot (second-gen) deal on Amazon
• Echo (second-gen), now just $69 ($30.99 off) Amazon retired the original Echo model in 2017 and replaced it with a new connected Alexa speaker that's shorter and comes with a range of different finishes for a nicer, more contemporary, look. View the Echo (second-gen) deal on Amazon
• Echo Plus (second-gen), now just $109.99 ($40 off) The original Echo Plus with a tall plastic design is now dead, with the new Echo Plus taking a shorter, wider stance, with a cloth-covered exterior. It now matches the second-gen Echo better, with a choice of fabric colours and sounds a lot better. It's our favorite Echo device. View the Echo Plus (second-gen) deal on Amazon
• Echo Show (second-gen), now just $179.99 ($50 off) There's a new Echo Show in town, expanding the display over the original model and moving the speakers to the side. The aim is a better audio and visual experience in a better-designed device, and that's what you get. View the Echo Show (second-gen) deal on Amazon
• Echo Spot, now just $89.99 ($40 off) The Amazon Echo Spot is what you'd get if you cross the Echo Show with the Echo Dot. It's a compact Echo to sit beside your bed for alarms. It has a small 2.5-inch screen, which can be used for basic tasks and skills, like music, but it does a lot more. View the Echo Spot deal on Amazon
• Amazon Smart Plug, now just $5 with purchase of an Echo device The Amazon Smart Plug is interesting because it can add Alexa voice control to any electrical socket - the first such device from Amazon itself. It's too cheap to ignore. View the Amazon Smart Plug deal on Amazon
Bundle deals:
- Echo Sub Bundle with 2 Echo (2nd Gen) Devices is $80 off-just $249.97
- Echo Sub Bundles with 2 All-New Echo Plus Devices is $100 off-just $329.97
- Buy Three All-New Echo Dot and save $80-Just $69.97
- Buy three Echo Dot Kids Edition devices is $110 off-just $99.97
- Buy Two All-New Echo Show and save $120-just $339.98
- Buy Two Echo Spot and save $100-just $159.98
Choose the right Echo for you
There are several versions of the Echo smart speaker available, giving you plenty of choice in price and performance - here's a rundown of all the Echo devices that are available.
New Amazon Echo (2nd generation)
- Price: View at Amazon US | View at Amazon UK
- Dimensions: 148.5 x 88 x 88mm, 820g
- Audio: 2.5-inch woofer and 0.6-inch tweeter
Amazon Echo is a new version of the original smart speaker with Alexa. It's cheaper than its predecessor which is great, but if you're after top-notch sound quality then go for the Echo Plus (below).
Amazon Echo Plus (2nd generation)
- Price: View at Amazon US | View at Amazon UK
- Dimensions: 148 x 99 x 99mm, 780g
- Audio: 3.0-inch neodymium woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter
Amazon newly-released second-generation Echo Plus offers excellent Dolby-enhanced sound that's a vast improvement over the standard Echo. Echo Plus has all the Alexa skills you know and love but it's a much more capable smart home controller, thanks to the inclusion of Zigbee.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation)
- Price: View at Amazon US | View at Amazon UK
- Dimensions: 43 x 99 x 99 mm, 300mm
- Audio: Built-in speaker, 3.5 mm stereo audio output for use with external speakers
Echo Dot is a small cylinder that has recently been redesigned with a much punchier speaker than the previous generation so it can now be used for music in a small space. There's a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth to make other devices smart (if this is all you want then see below). It's basically just the top section of the Amazon Echo and it can do all the same stuff.
The second-generation Echo Dot is still available if you snap up one quickly. Get this if you don't need to use Echo Dot as a music speaker. Amazon US | Amazon UK - it offers the same functionality as the Echo Input but with a tiny speaker. Don't know what the Input is? See below...
Amazon Echo Input
- Price: View at Amazon US | View at Amazon UK
- Dimensions: 14 x 80 x 80mm, 79g
- Audio: None
Announced as part of Amazon's big Echo refresh in September, the Echo Input is like an Echo Dot but without any type of speaker inside. It's literally for bringing Alexa to another speaker that has its own power source and there is a 3.5mm input (it's like the Chromecast Audio). We'd expect the price to drop as it is a little more expensive than the Chromecast.
Amazon Echo Show (2nd generation)
- Price: View at Amazon US | View at Amazon UK
- Dimensions: 246 x 174 x 107mm, 1.75kg
- Camera: 5-megapixel sensor
- Audio: 8-microphone array, dual 2-inch stereo speakers
The Echo Show is a touchscreen device with built-in Alexa and it can do everything the other Echos can but there's a built-in display to show you more information such as a full weather report, recipes and, even, the image from your Ring Video Doorbell. Skype support is also coming. The second generation introduced far punchier sound and a larger display, too.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition
- Price View at Amazon US - it's not yet available in the UK
- Dimensions: 38 x 90 x 90mm, 191g
- Audio: 0.6-inch tweeter
This is another version of the 2nd generation Echo Dot but it's tailored for use by children and has a colourful case (red/green/blue). It has a 2-year guarantee, so if it gets broken it will be replaced. The price premium is because it comes with 1-year of FreeTime Unlimited, which includes ad-free music, access to age-appropriate audio books, kids character alarms and apps - as well as things like explicit lyric filtering and voice shopping turned off.
Amazon Echo Spot
- Availability: View at Amazon US | View at Amazon UK
- Dimensions: 32 x 84 x 84mm, 163g
- Audio: Built-in speaker, 3.5mm stereo audio output
The Amazon Echo Spot is like a smaller version of the Echo Show. Or the Echo Dot with a 2.5-inch screen, if you like. It's designed as a bedside device really so Alexa can wake you up each day. Like the Echo Show it can be used to make video calls, with a front camera.
Amazon Echo Look
- Availability: View at Amazon US - it's not available in the UK
- Camera: 5-megapixel sensor
- Audio: Built-in microphone array, built-in speaker
This Wi-Fi camera that offers full Alexa but also plus hands-free photo and video. It's pitched as a cloud-connected fashion consultant that enables you to snap pictures of yourself when dressed. Alexa's software will automatically blur the background in each image to make your outfit pop, and then it uses machine learning to serve up Amazon Fashion recommendations.
Amazon Echo Connect
- Availability: View at Amazon US
- Dimensions: 130 x 90 x 29.5mm, 126.9g
- Included cables: Power adapter, Micro-USB cable, RJ11 splitter, phone cable
- Audio: N/A
The Echo Connect is a box that you plug your landline phone connection into to turn it into a voice-controlled system. The box works with an Echo to give you Alexa control over your conventional phone line. You will be able to make and receive calls in the home simply by telling it to answer or ring a contact. It's in the US now and apparently will come to the UK and Germany this year.
Amazon Echo Buttons
- Price for two: View at Amazon US | View at Amazon UK
- Dimensions: 75 x 75 x 36mm, 52g
- Included cables: N/A, requires two AAA batteries (included)
- Audio: N/A
Echo Buttons are Bluetooth-connected devices with an illuminated button that can connect to Alexa for gaming. You can basically slap these buzzer buttons as you play.
