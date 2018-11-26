Check them out here - first the UK Echo deals are followed by the US ones below that.

• Amazon Echo (second gen), save £35, now £54.99 (was £89.99): The second-gen Echo has a fabric-covered design and all the skills of Alexa. View the Echo deal here

• Amazon Echo Dot (third gen), save £25, now £24.99 (was £49.99): The new Echo Dot has incredible sound for its size and reduced to nearly half price, it's a deal too good to be missed. See the Echo Dot deal here

• Amazon Echo Plus (second gen), save £30, now £109.99 (was £139.99): The second-gen Echo Plus is probably the best Echo. It has great sound, offers stereo pairing, features a Zigbee hub for smart home control and looks good too. See the Echo Plus deal here

• Amazon Echo Show (second gen), save £50, now £169.99 (was £219.99): With a larger 10-inch display, great speakers and looks a lot nicer than the previous edition. It's a Zigbee controller, too. This is the first discount it's had. View the Echo Show offer

• Amazon Echo Dot (second gen), save £30, now £19.99 (was £49.99): The older Echo Dot remains a good option if you're not going to use the speaker to play music. See the Echo Dot deal here

• Amazon Echo (second gen) and Amazon Smart Plug bundle, save £50, now £64.98 (was £114.98): Partnering the Echo with the Amazon Smart Plug saves you cash while also giving you voice control over your plug to turn off devices like lights or fans. See the Echo and Smart Plug offer

• Ring Video Doorbell 2, save £50, now £129 (was £179): Ring is one of the success stories in smart homes, offering a video doorbell, so you can see who is at the door, get smartphone notifications and have a little more front door security. The price has been slashed on this desirable device. See the Ring Video Doorbell offer

• Echo Plus (first gen) with Hue bulb bundle, save £58.99, now £89.99 (was £148.98): The Echo Plus gives direct control over smart home devices as well as all the skills of Alexa, bundled here with a Philips Hue bulb to get you started. See the Echo Plus and Hue deal

• Echo Dot (first-gen), now just $19.99 ($20 off) The Echo Dot is essentially the top part the original Amazon Echo, without the powerful speaker underneath it. Instead, the Echo Dot can be hooked up to external speakers, bringing Alexa to any music device. View the Echo Dot (first-gen) deal on Amazon

• Echo Dot (second-gen), now just $24 ($25.99 off) Echo Dot has been amazingly popular and now there's a new version, redesigned to ditch the hard plastic with a nicer design. It's a larger diameter than the original model it replaces and that gives space for a new 1.6-inch speaker, which sounds so much better. View the Echo Dot (second-gen) deal on Amazon

• Echo (second-gen), now just $69 ($30.99 off) Amazon retired the original Echo model in 2017 and replaced it with a new connected Alexa speaker that's shorter and comes with a range of different finishes for a nicer, more contemporary, look. View the Echo (second-gen) deal on Amazon

• Echo Plus (second-gen), now just $109.99 ($40 off) The original Echo Plus with a tall plastic design is now dead, with the new Echo Plus taking a shorter, wider stance, with a cloth-covered exterior. It now matches the second-gen Echo better, with a choice of fabric colours and sounds a lot better. It's our favorite Echo device. View the Echo Plus (second-gen) deal on Amazon

• Echo Show (second-gen), now just $179.99 ($50 off) There's a new Echo Show in town, expanding the display over the original model and moving the speakers to the side. The aim is a better audio and visual experience in a better-designed device, and that's what you get. View the Echo Show (second-gen) deal on Amazon

• Echo Spot, now just $89.99 ($40 off) The Amazon Echo Spot is what you'd get if you cross the Echo Show with the Echo Dot. It's a compact Echo to sit beside your bed for alarms. It has a small 2.5-inch screen, which can be used for basic tasks and skills, like music, but it does a lot more. View the Echo Spot deal on Amazon

• Amazon Smart Plug, now just $5 with purchase of an Echo device The Amazon Smart Plug is interesting because it can add Alexa voice control to any electrical socket - the first such device from Amazon itself. It's too cheap to ignore. View the Amazon Smart Plug deal on Amazon

There are several versions of the Echo smart speaker available, giving you plenty of choice in price and performance - here's a rundown of all the Echo devices that are available.