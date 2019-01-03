You can still pick up the latest Echo Dot for £29.99

If you've been after a second Echo, then there's no better option than the cheap Amazon Echo Dot, now available with £20 slashed off the price at just £29.99.

The Echo Dot usually costs £49.99 and is the most compact and cheapest way to bring Alexa to a room of your house. However, stock availability has been patchy over Christmas and New Year with several weeks of delays on orders.

This generation does have a much improved speaker, while it can also be connected to existing speakers you have via a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth. If you haven't dabbled with Alexa, the Echo Dot is a great way to get started.

Amazon's Dot is just one of the great discounts that it has offered on its devices of late, with the Spot, Show and regular Echo all getting discounted. There could well be more coming soon.

You can also check out some of the brand's other deals, such as getting 50 percent of Audible for 3 months - at only £3.99 instead of £7.99 a month.