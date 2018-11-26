Amazon UK Cyber Monday Sale 2018: Get great pre-Christmas deals

Amazon UK's Black Friday Sale saw some top deals and now the deals behemoth has morphed into a few days of Cyber Monday deals.

There are thousands of products available on its dedicated UK Cyber Monday pages with some amazing discounts.

As always during Amazon sales, there are some major discounts on even newly-released Echo devices.

• Amazon Echo (second gen), save £35, now £54.99 (was £89.99): The second-gen Echo has a fabric-covered design and all the skills of Alexa. View the Echo deal here

• Amazon Echo Dot (third gen), save £25, now £24.99 (was £49.99): The new Echo Dot has incredible sound for its size and reduced to nearly half price, it's a deal too good to be missed. See the Echo Dot deal here

• Amazon Echo Plus (second gen), save £30, now £109.99 (was £139.99): The second-gen Echo Plus is probably the best Echo. It has great sound, offers stereo pairing, features a Zigbee hub for smart home control and looks good too. See the Echo Plus deal here

• Amazon Echo Show (second gen), save £50, now £169.99 (was £219.99): With a larger 10-inch display, great speakers and looks a lot nicer than the previous edition. It's a Zigbee controller, too. This is the first discount it's had. View the Echo Show offer

• Amazon Echo Dot (second gen), save £30, now £19.99 (was £49.99): The older Echo Dot remains a good option if you're not going to use the speaker to play music. See the Echo Dot deal here

• Amazon Echo (second gen) and Amazon Smart Plug bundle, save £50, now £64.98 (was £114.98): Partnering the Echo with the Amazon Smart Plug saves you cash while also giving you voice control over your plug to turn off devices like lights or fans. See the Echo and Smart Plug offer

• Echo Plus (first gen) with Hue bulb bundle, save £58.99, now £89.99 (was £148.98): The Echo Plus gives direct control over smart home devices as well as all the skills of Alexa, bundled here with a Philips Hue bulb to get you started. See the Echo Plus and Hue deal

• The new Kindle Paperwhite - save £30, now £89.99 (was £119.99): This new tablet refreshes the design of Amazon's most popular Kindle device and also adds waterproofing. View this Kindle Paperwhite deal

• Amazon Fire 7 tablet - save £20, now £30 (was £50): Is there a better tablet for this money? The answer is no. Click to see this deal

• Amazon Fire 7 Kids edition tablet - save £40, now £60 (was £100): A great way to keep the little ones entertained, this bundle includes not one but two Amazon Fire 7 kids edition tablets for one great price. Kid resistant cases and a child-friendly system ensure your children are safe while they're browsing too. Click to see this deal

• Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: Save £30, now £49.99: An affordable tablet from Amazon with up to 10 hours battery life, expandable storage and access to millions of movies, TV shows and more all directly from Amazon. Click to see this offer

• Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: Save £50, now £99.99: The bigger brother of the Fire HD 8, this tablet sports a 10.1-inch full HD display and comes with 32GB of storage. Click to see the deal on Amazon

• Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote - save £15, now £25 (was £40): Get the Full HD (not the newer 4K version) Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Simply great value. View the Fire TV Stick deal

• Apple iPhone 8 (64GB), save £50, now £549 (was £599): A generation old, but a great phone, offering Touch ID, Retina display and lots of power. Available in various colours. See the iPhone 8 deal

• Honor Play (64GB), save £35, now £244.79 (was £279.99): The Honor Play is one of the best phones you'll find for the money. There's loads of power in a package that's almost unbeatable on price, with a 6.3-inch display. See the Honor Play deal

• Honor 10 (128GB), save £40.04, now £279.95 (was £319.99): The Honor 10 offers flagship power at a fraction of the price. Great camera, wonderful design and plenty of features makes for a great 5.84-inch handset. See the Honor 10 offer

• Nokia 7.1 (32GB), save £70, now £229.99 (was £299.99): The Nokia 7.1 is a new handset, sitting in the mid-range offering a large display and uncluttered Android One software. See the Nokia 7.1 deal

• Samsung Galaxy S9, save £170, now £569 (was £739): A good discount on the SIM free Galaxy S9. It's still a great phone. View the Galaxy S9 deal

• Up to 25 percent off TVs from Hisense, Philips, Toshiba and TCL from Amazon UK

• Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - Save £136, now £364 (was £500): This Ambilight model has HDR Plus and Freeview Play - it's terrific at this price. See this Philips 43PUS6753/12 deal at Amazon UK

• Philips 50PUS6523/12 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - Save £51, now £399 (was £450): This dark silver slim-bezel 2018 model TV has both HDR Plus and Freeview Play plus Philips' Pixel Precise engine for smooth moving images. See this Philips 50PUS6523/12 deal

• Panasonic TX-55FX550B 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV - Save £101, now £499 (was £600): This 2018 model TV features Freeview Play and HDR as well as an attractive slim-bezel design. See the Panasonic TX-55FX550B deal

• Philips 55POS9002/05 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV - Save £801, now £1,199 (was £2,000): This dark silver slim-bezel 2017 OLED model TV has both HDR Perfect and Freeview HD plus 30W sound. See this Philips 55POS9002/05 deal at Amazon UK

• Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR TV - Save £130, now £569 (Was £699): This exceptional large TV features Freeview Play and HDR. Also available in other sizes. View the Hisense deal at Amazon UK

• Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 15.6-Inch HD Notebook - save £161, now £369 (was £530): This platinum grey laptop featuring Intel Core i5-8250U, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD is a total steal. View this Lenovo deal

• Acer Aspire 7 A715-71G Gaming Notebook - save £151, now £599 (was £750): A stonking deal on a superb 15.6-inch gaming laptop with Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. View the Acer Aspire gaming deal

• Microsoft Surface Go 10-inch tablet: Save £60, now £449.99: The Surface Go is a super portable 2-in-1 that's great as a second go-anywhere machine. We highly rated this tablet-laptop combo when we reviewed it recently. Click to view the offer on Amazon

• Huawei MateBook X Pro - save £200, now £1,099.99, (was £1,299.99): This 13.9-inch powerhouse comes with Core i5, 8 GB RAM and 256GB of storage. See the MateBook X Pro deal

You can also get the Core i7 version for £1,299.99 - again £200 off.

• Asus TUF FX705GE-EW096T 17.3 Inch Gaming Notebook - save £200, now £1,000 (was £1,200): A top deal on another superb gaming laptop with Intel Core i7-8750H, 8 GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 1TB hard drive. Also features Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB graphics. View the Asus gaming deal

• Asus Chromebook flip: Save £151, now £199: A touchscreen Chromebook that converts into a laptop. Compact, nifty and easy to use. This Chromebook appeared in our list of best Chromebooks to buy, so it's well worth purchasing. See the Chromebook flip offer here.

• Huawei Mediapad M5 10-inch tablet: Save £91, now £258.99: A premium design tablet with a metallic frame, four Harman Kardon speakers and a 13MP camera. What's not to like? View this offer here.

• Huawei Mediapad M5 8-inch Tablet: Save £80, now £219.99: The smaller version of the Mediapad M5 but with similar premium design traits including an ergonomic and aesthetic build with curved glass and a metal body. View the Mediapad M5 deal here.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: Save £210, now £389: A premium tablet from Samsung with four AKG speakers, an included S-pen and a 6000mAh battery capable of 12 hours of video playback. Click here to see this offer.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch tablet: Save £113, now £486: A powerful tablet running Android 8.1 with 64GB of storage and Samsung DeX to make it capable of using your tablet as a desktop PC. Click to see this deal on Amazon.

• Microsoft Surface Go 10-inch tablet: Save £59.83, now £450.16: The Surface Go is a super portable 2-in-1 that's great as a second go-anywhere machine. We highly rated this tablet when we reviewed it recently, so this is a great deal. Click to view the offer

• Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch tablet: Save £280, now £749: Flexible, powerful and productive, the Surface Pro is a great 2-in-1 tablet that runs Windows 10 and comes with the type cover too. See this deal

• PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19: Just £219.99: The best FIFA game yet makes for a great pairing with the PlayStation 4 at this price. View the PlayStation 4 deal

• PlayStation 4 1TB with FIFA 19: Now £249.99: You can get double the hard drive storage with this deal and FIFA fans also get the game and loads of extra Ultimate Team content bundled in. View the PS4 1TB with FIFA 19 deal

• PS4 Pro with FIFA 19: Just £329.99: Not only do you get FIFA 19 with this PS4 Pro bundle deal, you also get bonuses for Ultimate Team and the Rare Player Pack. See this FIFA 19 PS4 Pro bundle

• Xbox One S 1TB with Forza Horizon 4: Just £169.99: If you have a need for speed and high-octane racing, then what better bundle than an Xbox One S and Forza Horizon 4? A cracking price for this deal too. See the offer on Amazon here

• Xbox One X 1TB with Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7: Just £359.99: A driving game fan's dream, this Xbox One X bundle comes with two of the best racers around. See the Xbox One X driving game bundle deal

• White Xbox One X 1TB with 3-months Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Fallout 76: Just £399.99: As well as the white version of the world's most powerful console, you get two new games and 3-month subscriptions to Game Pass and Xbox Live. View this Xbox One X deal

• Nintendo Switch Neon: Save £30, now £249 (was £279): Get the Nintendo Switch console with neon red and blue Joy-cons for the lowest price yet. View the Nintendo Switch Neon deal

• Nintendo Switch Neon with Just Dance 2019: Save £9, now £269.99: If you want to boogie on down using the motion controllers on your new Switch, this is the deal for you. View the Just Dance Switch deal on Amazon

• Nintendo Switch Neon with official Nintendo Pro Controller: Just £299.99: Get the Switch with an additional Pro Controller for playing games more comfortably in docked mode. See this deal on Amazon

• Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: save £70.00, now £199.99 (was £269). The 1000X-M2 was the follow up pair to the original, sublime noise cancelling 1000X over-ears. Like its predecessor, the Mark II offers awesome noise cancelling and great sound quality in a comfortable package. View the Sony WH-1000XM2 offer

• Panasonic RP-HD605NE-K 40 mm Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: save £74.99 now £175 (was £249.99). To take on the established big names of noise cancelling, Panasonic has slashed the price of its own impressive over-ears. View the Panasonic headphone offer

• Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black : save £40, now £149.99 (was £189.99). Beats Solo3 Wireless are the smaller sibling to the more powerful Studio3, but that means they're cheaper and easier to carry around. Like the Studio3, the W1 Chip inside also means super easy pairing with iPhones and automatic pairing across all Apple devices sharing that same Apple ID. View the Beats Solo3 Wireless offer

• Beats by Dr. Dre EP wired on-ear headphones: save up to £30, now £45 (was £72.70-£74.99). The Beats EP has long been the most affordable way to get into the Beats on/over-ear family, and as part of the Black Friday offerings, it's even more affordable than before. View the Beats EP deal

• Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 wireless: save £94.01, now £134.99 (was £229). Like its H4 over ears, the H5 in-ears offer fantastic custom-tuned sound. They ship with a number different ear tips, are dust and splash resistant as well as featuring magnets so the tips snap together. View the Beoplay H5 deal

• Sony WF-SP700N Truly Wireless Sports Headphones: save £56, now £124 (was £180). If you're wanting completely wire-free earphones to take you through your sweatiest workouts, these are a great option. Not only do they have awesome bass-filled sound, but also feature digital noise cancelling allowing you to choose how much ambient noise you want to hear. In addition they're sweat resistant. View the Sony wire-free offer

• Jabra Elite 45e In-Ear Bluetooth Earphones: save £20, now £69.99 (was £89.99). There's a lot to like about the 45e from Jabra, even before the discount for Black Friday. The memory wire neckband ensures a comfortable fit, while the 8 hours of battery life and superb connectivity make it a well-performing pair of in-ears. View the Jabra Elite 45e deal on Amazon.

• RHA MA750 wireless in-ear headphones: save £50.96, now £98.99 (was £148.05). With its 12 hours of battery, the RHA MA750i is among the longest-lasting neckband in-ears around. Even before the discount, this set sounds way better than its price point suggested, thanks to using really high-end design and drivers. They're IPX4 sweat-proof and the earbuds are built from stainless steel. View the RHA MA750 offer on Amazon.

• Q Acoustics M3 soundbar - save £70, now £229 (was £299): This price is an absolute steal for the epic M3 which features Bluetooth and NFC. View the Q Acoustics M3 deal

• Q Acoustics M2 soundbase - save £70, now £229 (was £299): An alternative to the excellent M3 is the equally-great M2 soundbase which pumps out supreme audio from its 80W amplifier. View the Q Acoustics M3 deal

• Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker: save £94.01, now £134.99 (was £229). Splash and dust resistance means you can take it outdoors with you and play up to 24 hours of music before needing to plug it back in again. View the Beoplay A1 deal

• Yamaha YAS-93 front surround soundbar system with dual built-in subwoofers: save £69.95, now £109.99 (was £179.95). Yamaha makes great audio equipment, and this is no different, offering stunning value for money. It's slim, low-profile and small enough to but in front of your TV, or can be mounted on the wall. View the Yamaha YAS-93 offer

• Fitbit Charge 2 save £60, now £79.99 (was £139.99): The Fitbit Charge 2 is a great choice for those wanting a fitness tracker, but not something that's going to be really bulky. It will track steps, your heart rate and automatically detect and log exercise. Various colours available at discounted prices. View the Charge 2 deal

• Garmin Vivomove HR now £129.99, save £40 (was £169.99): The Vivomove HR is a hybrid smartwatch, offering 24/7 heart rate monitoring and steps, calories, distance and intensity minute tracking, whilst looking like a standard watch. View Vivomove HR offer

• Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS save £100, now £179.99 (was £279.99): Garmin is one of the top names in running and the Vivoactive 3 blurs the line between smartwatch and fitness tracker. View the Garmin Vivoactive deal

• Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3 for £149, save £110 (was £259): The Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3 is a great smartwatch, compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. It runs Wear OS and it has a lovely design with interchangeable straps and customisable watch faces. View offer

• Michael Kors Grayson black, save £150, now £199 (was £349): The Kors Grayson offers chunky Kors style with Google's Wear OS smarts. Compatible with iPhone and Android it's one of the best looking smartwatches you'll find, at an unbeatable price. View the offer

• Garmin Forerunner 235 save £124, now £176 (was £300): If you're a runner then it's a Forerunner you want and the 235 is a good balance of features and affordability. See the Garmin Forerunner 235 offer

• Blink Indoor cameras systems, save 33%, from £86.99: Blink is an Amazon company and the indoor cameras are perfect as part of an Alexa household. These wireless battery-powered cameras detect motion, record a clip and alert you on your phone. There are discounts on individual cameras, or bundles up to four cameras. See the Blink Indoor camera deal

• Blink XT cameras, save up to £59, from £90.99 (was £149.99): Blink XT is the outdoor version of the Blink camera, waterproof and wireless and can be controlled with Alexa. There are discounts from single cameras up to packs of four. View the Blink XT discounts

• Hive View connected camera, save £65, now £124 (was £189): The Hive View camera integrates with the Hive system, letting you monitor your home remotely. It includes person detection and sound detection with smartphone notifications. See the Hive View offer

• Hive Active Heating and Hot Water (self install), save £70, now £108.99 (was £179): Hive will make your heating and hot water smart, compatible with Alexa and offering a nicely designed thermostat. The prices have been discounted, but this is the self-install option. View the Hive offer

• Panasonic Lumix TZ80 compact camera: Save £110.99, now £249 (was £359.99): The do-it-all point-and-shoot camera that'll fit in your pocket, yet zoom in afar unlike a smartphone camera. View the Panasonic TZ80 deal

In addition to Deals of the Day, there will also be thousands of Lightning Deals. You probably know the deal here, but they're products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time - with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes. These tend to sell out quickly.

Amazon Prime members will have a 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals. Not a member of Amazon Prime? Then get the 30-day trial.

As well as its Black Friday sales on the site, Amazon will be again hosting a pop-up Home of Black Friday event in Shoreditch, London (3-10 Shoreditch High Street) from 22 November to 25 November. It will even be open for 24 hours over Black Friday itself. There will also be numerous workshops and product showcases.

Amazon is introducing AR View – a new augmented reality feature in the Amazon app - so just like Ikea Place you'll be able to see some products in situ in your home. Prime Wardrobe will also be available, enabling you to try before you buy. And Prime Now will also be available in many areas for Black Friday deals.

Some last year's most popular sale items included the Echo Dot, Call of Duty WWII and Finish Lemon Dishwasher Tablets.

