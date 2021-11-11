The X-Sense Home Security System makes the perfect Christmas present for your family's safety

(Pocket-lint) - Now that Christmas is just a month away, you might be thinking about the best present for your family. Well, nothing makes a better gift for your family than safety, so this might be the ideal time to get yourself a home security system.

X-Sense has just unveiled an incredibly affordable home security system with motion sensors, door/ window entry sensors, and remote controls. One of the most affordable home security systems on the market, X-Sense is committed to making smart home security accessible for everyone. Below, we discuss why the X-Sense home security system is the perfect Christmas present for your family’s safety.

Best price on Amazon USA 5-piece

Best price on Amazon USA for 8-piece

Best price on Amazon UK for 8-piece

Best price on Amazon Germany for 8-piece

US home security 8-piece:

Code: 8ZMRRHN2 (15% off)

End Date: 03/31/2022 11:59 PM PST



UK home security 8-piece:

Code: H55BYQWT (20% off)

End Date: 31/03/202223:59GMT



DE home security 8-piece:

Code: RIUW7PA5 (20% off)

End Date: 3/31/202211:59 PMCET

The X-Sense home security system includes all the components necessary to prevent break-ins. The 5-piece home security system includes a base station, 2 entry sensors, 1 motion sensor, and 1 remote control, making it ideal for smaller homes with 3 points of entry. The 8-piece home security system includes a base station, 4 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, and 1 remote control, making it ideal for homes with up to 6 points of entry!

The motion sensor features a 110° detection angle with a range of up to 12 meters (39 feet). If there’s any movement within this area, which can roughly cover an entire room, you’ll immediately receive a notification. As such, you can install the motion sensor in your common room or drawing room, i.e., the central part of your home. With this motion sensor installed, you can rest assured that no one will break into your home undetected.

The X-Sense home security system comes with entry sensors that you can attach to your doors and windows using tapes or screws. If your door or window is opened when the security system is armed, you’ll receive instant notifications on your smartphone. Furthermore, you’ll also realize which window or door has been opened, so you can take the necessary actions immediately. The entry sensors should be attached to all the points of entry on the ground floor.

The X-Sense home security system uses the Spread Spectrum technology to facilitate communication and connection between all the components. The base station essentially has a coverage range of 1.25 miles, which is more than enough for the largest of homes. Furthermore, the base station comes with up to 12 hours of battery backup in case there’s a power outage, so you don’t have to worry about losing connectivity.

Whenever the X-Sense home security system is triggered, it sends real-time push notifications into your smartphone app. This allows you to take swift action. Furthermore, the home security system also triggers a 105 dB alarm, which is loud enough for your neighbors to hear. If someone is trying to break-in, the alarm should be enough to send them packing.

The X-Sense home security system can be customized and controlled using the smartphone app. Wherever you might be, whether you’re home or on vacation, you can control every aspect of the home security system. The app allows you to arm/ disarm the system, change the motion sensor’s sensitivity, customize the base station sound, or select the alarm level. As such, wherever you might be, you always maintain control over your home security system.

The X-Sense home security system is designed such that it can be used by homeowners and renters alike. You receive the system pre-configured, so there’s no need to hardwire any of the products. You need to simply connect the base station to the power outlet, attach the entry sensors to the desired doors and windows, and follow a simple set of instructions. You can complete the entire process within a few minutes without any assistance.

Most home security systems only provide basic features and capabilities with the one-time purchase. They usually limit advanced features in order to compel you to sign contracts or enter subscriptions. However, the X-Sense home security system gives you access to all of the features without any contracts or subscription fees, making it incredibly affordable and reasonable. Once you purchase the 5-piece or 8-piece system, you don’t have to worry about additional expenses.

Because of all the features mentioned above, we confidently state that X-Sense is one of the most reliable and affordable home security systems for your entire family. So as Christmas comes around, present yourself and your entire family with the gift of safety and peace of mind.