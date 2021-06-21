(Pocket-lint) - Yale is offering a flash sale for Prime Day 2021. From 21 June to 22 June, the smart home accessories maker will offer tasty discounts on its range of security products, including its Yale Sync Alarm and smart door lock range. Have a look below for some of the key deals.

• Sync Family Kit: Now £213.97, was £269.99. The Sync Smart Home Alarm Family Kit offers smartphone control and alert notifications with 200m range and easy installation. View the Amazon deal here.

• Essentials Alarm Kit: Now £100, was £120. The battery-powered Essential Alarm Kit has monitoring fees, is easy to install, and has a two-year guarantee. View the Amazon deal here.

• Smart Home CCTV Kit HD1080: 2 cameras -now £188.99, was £219.96 (or 4 cameras - now £277.49, was £369.99). Offering 1080 HD image quality, the Smart Home CCTV Kit features in-app control, easy installation, intelligent detection, and 30m night vision capabilities. View the Amazon deal here.

• Essentials Smart CCTV Kit: 4 cameras - now £237.99, was £279.99. the Essentials Smart CCTV Kit offers in-app control, along with live viewing to see footage of your home in real-time. Other features include image masking, intelligent detection, 20m night vision, and easy installation. View the Amazon deal here.

• Conexis L1 Smart Lock: Now £159.99, was £199.99. The Conexis L1 Smart Door Lock offers keyless control over your door with access via a key card, a key tag, phone tag, or smartphone. It works with most PVC and composite doors. View the Amazon deal here.

• Keyless Connected Smart Lock: Now £67.99, was £109.99. The Keyless Connected Smart Lock uses a PIN code, key card, key tag, remote fob, or a smartphone. It features a "built-in tamper alarm, bank-level encryption, and incorrect pin code features". View the Amazon deal here.

• Front Door Wi-Fi Camera: Now £100, was £119.99. The Front Door Wi-Fi Camera features a siren alarm, live viewing, and two-way real-time conversation capabilities. View the Amazon deal here.

• 4MP Wi-Fi Bullet Camera: Now £96.99, was £125. The Wi-Fi Bullet Camera offers smartphone notification, in-app control, and live viewing. View the Amazon deal here.

• Indoor Wi-Fi Camera Pan and Tilt: Now £53.90, was £59.99. The Indoor Wi-Fi Camera Pan and Tilt lets you live-stream footage of your home and features sound detection, smart tracking, and a built-in siren alarm. View the Amazon deal here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.