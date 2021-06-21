Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Nanoleaf shaves $20 off Shapes and $10 off Expansion Packs for Prime Day 2021

- Prime Day 2021 sale

(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day 2021 is in full swing, with plenty of deals across Amazon - including fantastic discounts on Nanoleaf. Its LED panels a re a great way to add some futuristic lighting to your room. Below you can find the main deals, hopefully saving you a little cash and helping you spruce up your office, living room, or entire home if you wish.

Nanoleaf Prime Day 2021 deals

These deals will be available starting 21 June until 27 June 2021:

•  $20 off all $200 Shapes Smarter Kits (Hexagon, Triangle, and Mini Triangle). Nanoleaf's Shapes combines smart technology with ultra-thin, modular LED light panels, opening a world of design possibilities. View the Amazon deal here.

•  $20 off the $120 Mini Triangle Expansion Pack. The Nanoleaf  Mini Triangles let you further customise the lighting of your ideal space. View the Amazon deal here.

•  $10 off the $70 Triangle and Hexagon Expansion Packs. Level up your design by adding more panels. You can mix and match any panel shape from the Nanoleaf Shapes product line. View the Amazon deal here.

To see Nanoleaf, specifically the Shapes, in action, check out Pocket-lint's unboxing and setup video below:

