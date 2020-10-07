Best robot vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day: Smart cleaning bargains

(Pocket-lint) - If you're in the market for a robot vacuum cleaner, but have been putting it off because of price, then you'll be glad to hear that the Amazon Prime Day deals have got you covered.

We're working our way through the deals for you, to suck up the best robot vacuum deals to grab.

These robot vacuum deals are time-limited. So don't hang about!

You can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals. You can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits here

Best US robot vacuum deals | Best UK robot vacuum deals

Some of the best, most powerful and most capable robot vacuum cleaners are getting a discount this Prime Day. These deals will help you save your hard-earned dollars and keep your home clean too!

Here are some robot vacuum deals that we've found:

• Neato Robotics Botvac Connected D7 - was $829, now $599: The Botvac D7 is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners we've tested. See this deal at Amazon.

• Neato Robotics Botvac Connected D3 - was $342, now $260: A lesser model of the Botvac D7, but still with brilliant cleaning powers at a fantastic price. Click to see this deal at Amazon.

• Samsung Powerbot R7065 robot vacuum - save $100, was $599.99 now $499.99: Samsung's Powerbots are incredible flat-fronted robot vacuum cleaners with plenty of cleaning power and finesse. View this deal on Amazon.

• iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum - was $349, now $244: An affordable Roomba that picks up pet hair and more. See this deal at Amazon.

• Ecovacs Deebot N79W robot vacuum - save $65, was $189.99, now $124.95: Powerful suction, a two-year warranty and more make this bot appealing, especially at this price. Click to see this deal on Amazon.

• Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 937 - save $160, was $399, now $239.99: A robot vacuum cleaner that doubles as a mopping bot too. Powerful cleaning and Alexa compatibility too. View this offer on Amazon.

• Ecovacs Deebot 500 - save $126, was $279.99, now $153.36: One of the most affordable Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners on our list but still with plenty of cleaning smarts. See this deal at Amazon.

• iRobot Roomba 960 - save $150, was $649.99, now $499.99: Seamless room navigation and powerful cleaning capabilities. See the offer at Amazon.

Make an investment this Prime Day by splashing out on your very own robot vacuum. The deals are already coming in and we're expecting to see more robot vacuum discounts the Prime Day period.

• Neato Robotics D450 robot vacuum - was £529.99, now £342: Neato robot vacuum cleaners might be a bit pricier than some of the others listed here, but for good reason. They're great cleaning machines. View this robot vacuum deal on Amazon.

• iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum - was £399, now £344.67: An affordable Roomba that picks up pet hair and more. View this robot vacuum deal on Amazon.

• Neato Robotics D650 - save £235, was £729 now £494.50: Neato Robotics vacuum cleaners are intelligent, powerful and capable too. Click to see this deal at Amazon.

Writing by Adrian Willings.