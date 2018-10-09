  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home deals

Best Smart Home deals for October 2018

|
Pocket-lint Best Smart Home deals for October 2018
Amazon Echo vs Plus vs Dot vs Show vs Spot: What's the difference?
Amazon Echo vs Plus vs Dot vs Show vs Spot: What's the difference?

Searching around for a good smart home deal? Keen on a smart speaker, door bell, heating or Wifi? We're rounding up the top offers around today.

All the deals below are from four or five stars smart home reviews, making sure they're all recommended along with being great buys.

These are all popular and products brands from the likes of Google, Nest, Ring, Roomba and more.

Make sure you bookmark this page, as we will be regularly updating it.

Pocket-lintNest Hello review lead image 1

Nest Hello

  • Excellent video and image quality
  • Facial recognition works well
  • Google Assistant speaker feature is useful
  • Strong feature set including two-way communication and quiet time

The Nest Hello video doorbell is a great product, offering a premium design over its competitors and with a great feature set - now with a £100 saving.

Pocket-lintRing Floodlight Cam Lights image 1

Ring Floodlight Cam

  • Fantastic wide-angle lens to capture a large area
  • Easy and effective two-way communication
  • Floodlights help to illuminate live view and video clips at night
  • Easy to install

There's an £80 discount on the Ring Floodlight Cam. It's is one of the best outdoor security cameras, with great recording quality, during both the day and night plus it has the addition of floodlights.

Pocket-lintiRobot Roomba 980 robot vacuum review top shots lead image 1

iRobot Roomba 980

  • Powerful cleaning performance
  • Easy-to-use scheduling and cleaning settings
  • Voice assistant compatible

Save £70 on the iRobot Roomba 980 robot vacuum cleaner, which is one of the more powerful bots we've tested. 

Pocket-lintNest Cam Iq review image 1

Nest Cam IQ

  • Motion tracking within footage is fantastic
  • Quality of video is good
  • And lots of useful features.

You can save £80 with Nest's Cam IQ has a lot of really great features as one of the most technically advanced cameras around, fitting in to any home without drawing attention. 

Pocket-lintBT Whole Home Wi-Fi image 1

BT Whole Home Wi-Fi

  • Easy setup
  • Great Wi-Fi range performance
  • App provides plenty of control

BT Whole Home Wi-Fi solves the problem of weak Wi-Fi areas around the home, where good Wi-Fi is worth its weight in gold and it now has a £30 discount.

Pocket-lintRing Video Doorbell 2 image 1

Ring Video Doorbell 2

  • Removable battery is a necessary addition
  • Camera footage is vibrant and clear
  • Additional mounts/fascias included for unusual doorways

Save £30 on the Ring Doorbell 2 with its improvements over the first model, such as 1080p video and customisation. 

Pocket-lintgoogle home review image 1

Google Home

  • Good-looking design will integrate anywhere around the home
  • Touchpanel controls
  • Future potential is great
  • In-depth conversational and search-based results

You can save over £25 on the Google Home great looking smart speaker, with great sound and potential to be the best voice-assistant speaker going.

Other smart home deals

Still searching for a top offer, but none of the above have taken your fancy? Feel free to take a look at the retailer links below, and bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly.

PopularIn Smart Home
16 fun things to ask Alexa this Christmas
Smart Christmas lights: How to add voice controls and more to your Christmas lights with Alexa, Google Home or Siri
Echo Show vs Lenovo Smart Display vs Google Home Hub: AI on display
What is Nanoleaf? Smart light panels and Nanoleaf Canvas explored
10 best kitchen gifts for Christmas
Arlo Ultra is a new 4K HDR wireless security cam with a spotlight
Comments