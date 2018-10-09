Best Smart Home deals for October 2018

Searching around for a good smart home deal? Keen on a smart speaker, door bell, heating or Wifi? We're rounding up the top offers around today.

All the deals below are from four or five stars smart home reviews, making sure they're all recommended along with being great buys.

These are all popular and products brands from the likes of Google, Nest, Ring, Roomba and more.

Excellent video and image quality

Facial recognition works well

Google Assistant speaker feature is useful

Strong feature set including two-way communication and quiet time

The Nest Hello video doorbell is a great product, offering a premium design over its competitors and with a great feature set - now with a £100 saving.

Fantastic wide-angle lens to capture a large area

Easy and effective two-way communication

Floodlights help to illuminate live view and video clips at night

Easy to install

There's an £80 discount on the Ring Floodlight Cam. It's is one of the best outdoor security cameras, with great recording quality, during both the day and night plus it has the addition of floodlights.

Powerful cleaning performance

Easy-to-use scheduling and cleaning settings

Voice assistant compatible

Save £70 on the iRobot Roomba 980 robot vacuum cleaner, which is one of the more powerful bots we've tested.

Motion tracking within footage is fantastic

Quality of video is good

And lots of useful features.

You can save £80 with Nest's Cam IQ has a lot of really great features as one of the most technically advanced cameras around, fitting in to any home without drawing attention.

Easy setup

Great Wi-Fi range performance

App provides plenty of control

BT Whole Home Wi-Fi solves the problem of weak Wi-Fi areas around the home, where good Wi-Fi is worth its weight in gold and it now has a £30 discount.

Removable battery is a necessary addition

Camera footage is vibrant and clear

Additional mounts/fascias included for unusual doorways

Save £30 on the Ring Doorbell 2 with its improvements over the first model, such as 1080p video and customisation.

Good-looking design will integrate anywhere around the home

Touchpanel controls

Future potential is great

In-depth conversational and search-based results

You can save over £25 on the Google Home great looking smart speaker, with great sound and potential to be the best voice-assistant speaker going.

