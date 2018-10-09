Best Smart Home deals for October 2018

Searching around for a good smart home deal? Keen on a smart speaker, door bell, heating or Wifi? We're rounding up the top offers around today.
All the deals below are from four or five stars smart home reviews, making sure they're all recommended along with being great buys.
These are all popular and products brands from the likes of Google, Nest, Ring, Roomba and more.
Make sure you bookmark this page, as we will be regularly updating it.
Nest Hello
- View offer for £129 on Currys PC World (was £329)
- Excellent video and image quality
- Facial recognition works well
- Google Assistant speaker feature is useful
- Strong feature set including two-way communication and quiet time
The Nest Hello video doorbell is a great product, offering a premium design over its competitors and with a great feature set - now with a £100 saving.
Ring Floodlight Cam
- View offer for £169 on Currys PC World (was £249)
- Fantastic wide-angle lens to capture a large area
- Easy and effective two-way communication
- Floodlights help to illuminate live view and video clips at night
- Easy to install
There's an £80 discount on the Ring Floodlight Cam. It's is one of the best outdoor security cameras, with great recording quality, during both the day and night plus it has the addition of floodlights.
iRobot Roomba 980
- View offer for £749 on Appliances Direct (was £819)
- Powerful cleaning performance
- Easy-to-use scheduling and cleaning settings
- Voice assistant compatible
Save £70 on the iRobot Roomba 980 robot vacuum cleaner, which is one of the more powerful bots we've tested.
Nest Cam IQ
- View offer for £219 on Currys PC World (was £219)
- Motion tracking within footage is fantastic
- Quality of video is good
- And lots of useful features.
You can save £80 with Nest's Cam IQ has a lot of really great features as one of the most technically advanced cameras around, fitting in to any home without drawing attention.
BT Whole Home Wi-Fi
- View offer for £170 on Amazon UK (was £200)
- Easy setup
- Great Wi-Fi range performance
- App provides plenty of control
BT Whole Home Wi-Fi solves the problem of weak Wi-Fi areas around the home, where good Wi-Fi is worth its weight in gold and it now has a £30 discount.
Ring Video Doorbell 2
- View offer for £149 on Currys PC World (was £179)
- Removable battery is a necessary addition
- Camera footage is vibrant and clear
- Additional mounts/fascias included for unusual doorways
Save £30 on the Ring Doorbell 2 with its improvements over the first model, such as 1080p video and customisation.
Google Home
- View offer for £102 on eBay (was £129)
- Good-looking design will integrate anywhere around the home
- Touchpanel controls
- Future potential is great
- In-depth conversational and search-based results
You can save over £25 on the Google Home great looking smart speaker, with great sound and potential to be the best voice-assistant speaker going.
Other smart home deals
Still searching for a top offer, but none of the above have taken your fancy? Feel free to take a look at the retailer links below, and bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly.