(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day is like an earlier version of Black Friday but rather than deals across multiple retailers, they are exclusive to Amazon and its Prime members. This year's Prime Day is taking place across 13-14 October.

There are some excellent deals to be had including plenty of smart home ones from video doorbells to robot vacuum cleaners. Here are some of the best deals we've spotted:

Amazon has slashed the prices on all its Echo devices for Black Friday.

• Echo third-gen for $59 (normally $99): The brand new Echo at an Amazing price. This smart speaker looks and sounds great, and can also be stereo paired. Why not get two in the Black Friday sales? See the deal on Amazon.com

• Echo Show 5 for $49 (normally $89): The Echo Show 5 is a smaller Show device, perfect for the bedroom. View on Amazon.com

• Echo Dot with clock for $34 (normally $59): A new addition to the line-up, it's a great smart bedside clock or addition to the kids' room. See this deal on Amazon.com

• Echo Dot third-gen for $22 (normally $49): The Echo Dot sounds great and adds Alexa to virtually any room. View this offer on Amazon.com

• Echo Show second-gen for $149 (normally $229): If you want Alexa on a bigger screen, then the Echo Show second-gen will give you that. View on Amazon.com

You can find a current round-up of the best deals for Google Home and Nest Hub devices right here. Google's device deals went live on November 28.

• Lenovo Smart Clock, now $39.99 (was $79.99): Save $40 on this cute Google Assistant powered smart display. With a 4-inch screen it's perfect for the bedside. View the offer at B&H.

• Google Home Mini, $19 (was $49): A Google Assistant speaker for less than $20? This is hard to ignore. View the Lowe's deal here.

• Google Nest Home Hub for $79 (was $129): The Google Nest Home Hub is built to be the centerpiece of your smart home, letting you control all your smart devices with your voice or through its touch screen. View the Lowe's deal here.

In the market for a smart doorbell? We're expecting Black Friday discounts on the best video doorbells around.

• Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $129 (was $199; valid through 2 December): Amazon-owned Ring has several deals available this year, across several retailers, including Lowe's, which has the Doorbell 2 model at a $70 discount. View the Lowe's deal here.

• Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $129 (save $70): One of the best smart home devices, get video capture of motion and calls, notifications on your phone and the ability to talk to callers. View the deal on Amazon.

• Ring Video Doorbell Pro, now $179 (save $70): A $70 saving on this Pro doorbell. It needs to be connected to existing wiring to replace a doorbell. View the deal on Amazon.

• Ring Peephole Cam, now $149 (save $50): If you live in an apartment or have a peephole, then this is the camera for you. No drilling, just replace the spyhole in your door with this discounted camera. See the deal on Amazon.

Brighten up your home with these smart lighting bargains on all manner of app and voice controllable bulbs. There will be discounts from the biggest names on Black Friday.

Smart plugs are a great way to make even dumb electronics more intelligent and more power-efficient too. We're yet to get the details for 2019.

• Wemo Mini smart plug, now $16 (save $19): A plug to make your devices smart, works with Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple Homekit. See the offer on Amazon.

Improve the security of your home by grabbing a smart home camera bargain this Black Friday.

Smart thermostats and other intelligent heating devices can help bring bills down and keep your home snug at the right time of day too.

We're expecting plenty of other Black Friday smart home deals. Discounts on robot vacuum cleaners, mesh Wi-Fi systems, smart locks and more.

• Samsung Powerbot R7070 robot vacuum, now $499.99 (save $200): A Samsung Powerbot with powerful edge cleaning skills and a great discount too. See this deal on Best Buy.

• Samsung Powerbot R9250 robot vacuum, now $499.99 (save $500): One of the biggest discounts on the awesome Samsung Powerbots on this list you're likely to see. Click to see this offer at Best Buy.

• iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum, now $197 (save $132): An affordable Roomba that picks up pet hair and more. Click to see this deal at Walmart.

• Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 - save $350, was $699, now $349.99: A robot vacuum cleaner that doubles as a mopping bot too. Powerful cleaning and Alexa compatibility too. View this offer on Amazon.

• iRobot Roomba i7 - save $110, was $699.99, now $589.99: When we tried out the iRobot Roomba i7 we thought it to be one awesome robot vacuum. Intelligent and impressive cleaning capabilities with automatic dirt disposal being a delightful bonus. See this offer on Target.

• Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75, now $179 (save $170): A Shark robot vacuum cleaner with a performance brush and low profile design. Nicely discounted for Black Friday. See this deal at Walmart.

• Shark ION Robot Dual-Action Robot Vacuum Cleaner RV720 - save $80, was $349.99, now $269.99: Automatic cleaning and a manual remote control too if you need it. See this deal on Amazon.

Amazon started its Black Friday sales on 22 November with a full range of discounts on devices. You can find the best deals on Echo devices right here.

• Amazon Echo third-gen, now £59.99 (was £89.99): It's only just launched, it sounds sublime, it can stereo pair and it's crazy cheap. The best way to get Alexa into your home. See the deal on Amazon UK.

• Amazon Echo Plus second-gen and smart bulb, now £99.99 (was £139.99): The second-gen Echo Plus is a great device. Technically, it sounds the same as the cheaper third-gen Echo, but it ahs a Zigbee controller - which is why it comes with a free smart bulb. This is the lowest price the bundle has been. View the deal at Amazon.

• Amazon Echo Dot third-gen, now £22 (was £49.99): The third-gen Dot has great sound, all the skills of Alexa and at this discount price it's silly not to buy one. View the offer on Amazon UK.

• Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, now £34.99 (was £59.99): The only thing better than the Echo Dot is the addition of the clock. This gives you all the Dot's skills, but adds an LED clock which can also give you temperature details and other notifications. See the offer on Amazon UK.

• Echo Flex, now £19.99 (was £24.99): The Echo Flex is Amazon's brand new Alexa extender, plugging into a wall socket to give you Alexa voice control for your home without having a speaker sitting around. This is the first time it's been on sale. Click here for the Echo Flex Amazon deal.

• Amazon Echo Show 5, now £49.99 (was £79.99): If you want Alexa with a display, it doesn't get much better than the Echo Show 5. It's compact, perfect beside the bed and now £30 off making it the cheapest it has ever been. See the deal on Amazon UK.

• Amazon Echo Show 8, now £59.99 (was £119.99): The mid-sized Echo Show device hasn't even come into stock yet and Amazon has slashed the price. It offers all the features of the Show 5, but with a larger display and better sound quality. View the offer on Amazon UK.

• Amazon Echo Show, now £159.99 (was £219.99): The largest of the Echo Show family, it has a ZigBee controller to control smart home devices without the need for a hub, as well as having a 10-inch screen and twin speakers. View the offer on Amazon UK.

We have have a dedicated article on all the deals on Google Home or Google Nest devices. Google has confirmed that it will be offering big savings from 22 November on its devices, we'll update when these deals are live.

• Lenovo Smart Clock, now £39.99 (was £79.99): Save £40 on this cute Google Assistant powered smart display. With a 4-inch screen it's perfect for the bedside. View the offer at Currys.

• Google Home Mini (first gen), now £19 (was £29): The original dinky Google Home Mini priced to sell. It has also the skills of Google Assistant under its fabric dome. See the offer on Argos.

• Google Nest Mini (second gen) with Philips Hue E27 bulb, now £34.99 (was £54.99): A nice bundle that gets you a second-gen Nest Mini for great sound and a Philips Hue blub. You'll need a Hue Hub or something with a Zigbee Controller to power the bulb. View the offer on John Lewis.

• Google Nest Mini (second gen), now £29 (was £49): The Nest Mini is the update to the Home Mini with much better sound quality. It's only been on sale a few months, so this is a great deal. View the offer at Argos.

• Google Home, now £49, (was £89): The original Google Home speaker heavily discounted. See the deal on Argos.

• Google Nest Hub, now £59 (was £119): The 7-inch Google Assistant smart display, offering all the goodness of Google, home control and a whole lot more. See the offer at John Lewis.

• Google Nest Hub Max, now £189 (was £219): The larger Google smart display includes a camera for Duo calling an Nest home security. See the deal on John Lewis.

In the market for a smart doorbell? We're expecting Black Friday discounts on the best video doorbells around and Google has confirmed there will be discounts on Nest Hello.

• Ring Video Doorbell 2 and free Echo Dot, now £119 (was £228.99): Don't buy the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on it's own when you can get a free Echo Dot with it. It's all the goodness of the deal below, but with a free Echo Dot. View this great deal on Amazon UK.

• Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5, now £149 (was £308.99): Don't buy the Pro on its own when this bundle deal is better - for 99p more you get an Echo Show 5, so you can ask Alexa to show you who is at the door! View this cracking deal on Amazon.

• Ring Video Doorbell 2, now £119 (was £179): A steal to help you shut out the thieves. One of the most popular smart home devices, gives you a camera on your doorbell so you can see, record and talk to anyone at your door, powered by rechargeable battery. A massive £60 discount. See this deal on Amazon.

• Ring Video Doorbell with Chime Pro, now £139 (was £179): A bundle with everything you need, the Video Doorbell 2 and the Chime Pro with Wi-Fi extender. See this deal at Currys.

• Ring Video Doorbell Pro, now £149 (was £229): A big £80 saving on this Pro doorbell. It needs to be connected to existing wiring to replace a doorbell, but the kit comes with a Chime and transformer. View the offer on Amazon UK.

• Ring Door View Cam, now £119 (was £179): If you live in a flat or have a peephole, then this is the camera for you. No drilling, just replace the spyhole in your door with this discounted camera. See the deal on Amazon UK.

• Nest Hello, now £149 (was £229): Nest Hello video doorbell connects to existing doorbell wiring, offers HDR video, face recognition and will tell your Nest Hub who is at the door. View the offer at John Lewis.

Brighten up your home with these smart lighting bargains on all manner of app and voice controllable bulbs. There will be discounts from the biggest names on Black Friday. We've highlighting the best Hue deals below, but there's a lot more in out dedicated round-up.

• Philips Hue LED White Smart Bulb with Bluetooth 3 Pack Bundle, now £29.99 (save £8.01): Philips Hue bulb bundle - and these are the Bluetooth bulbs, so you don't need a hub for them. Deal for 1 day only, available as GU10, E14 candle, bayonet or screw fitting. View the offer on Amazon.

Smart plugs are a great way to make even dumb electronics more intelligent and more power-efficient too.

• TP-Link smart plug, three pack, now £29.97 (save £45): These HS100 smart plugs don't need a hub, work with Alexa and you get three with this special offer, making them under £10 each. View the offer on Argos.

Improve the security of your home by grabbing a smart home camera bargain this Black Friday.

• Netatmo Presence, now £172.49 (was £249.99): An outdoor camera that detects motion and includes a big floodlight to see who is coming up your drive. See the deal on Amazon.

• Arlo Pro 2, 2 cameras with hub, now £314.99 (was £461): Arlo offers a battery-powered camera for easy installation with smartphone control and Alexa integration. Also comes with 7-days cloud storage for captured 1080p video. In this version you get two cameras. See the deal on Amazon.

• Ring Stick Up Cam with Echo Dot, now £89 (was £138.99): Ring's battery-powered camera that you can put indoors or outdoors bundled with an Echo Dot for big savings. Click for this Amazon deal.

• Ring Stick Up Cam Elite, now £119 (was £179): The top Ring Stick Up cam offers a great wide-angle lens and power options to indoor or outdoor security. See the deal on Amazon.

• Blink XT2 camera with free Echo Dot, now £74.99 (was £149.98): Amazon's latest wireless home security camera paired with and Echo Dot, saving you 50 per cent. View this offer on Amazon UK.

• Nest Cam Outdoor, now £124.99 (was £138): Google's outdoor security camera offering 1080p capture, night vision and a wide-angle lens to keep an eye on home. View the offer at Amazon.

• Nest Cam, now £99 (was £143): Google's indoor camera works with Google Assistant offering 1080p vision and can see in the dark. View this offer on Amazon.

• Canary View camera, now £49 (was £89): Indoor camera that's Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, offers 1080p video and night vision for remote home monitoring. See the offer on Amazon.

Smart thermostats and other intelligent heating devices can help bring bills down and keep your home snug at the right time of day too.

• Hive Active Heating and hot water, now £107.99 (save £25): Hive Active Heating gives you a great controller design to mount on your wall, allows smartphone connectivity and allows interaction with other smart home devices. See this deal on Amazon here.

• Nest Thermostat, now £148.99 (was £182): The smart thermostat from Nest that will learn your routines, give you smartphone control and looks great. Can be self installed. See the deal on Amazon.

• Tado smart heating starter kit V3+ with 2x radiator valves, now £179.99 (was £319.99): Take your heating smart with Tado, giving smartphone control, smart geolocation and in this starter kit, two thermostatic radiator valves for individual room temperature control. See the deal on Amazon.

• Tado smart heating starter kit V3+ and Echo Dot bundle, now £111.99 (was £177): Make your heating smart with Tado, in this kit bundled with an Echo Dot. View the deal on Amazon.

Tado smart heating starter kit V3+, now £107.98 (was £125): Just the Tado kit to take your heating smart with smartphone control. View the offer on Amazon.

Discounts on robot vacuum cleaners, mesh Wi-Fi systems, smart locks and more.

• iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum, now £229 (was £380): An affordable Roomba that picks up pet hair and more. View this robot vacuum deal on Amazon.

