Nest Hello vs Ring Video Doorbell vs Doorbell 2 vs Doorbell Pro: What's the difference?

Nest Hello is the video doorbell from Nest. The company already offers various smart home devices including its popular Learning Thermostat and various cameras for both indoor and outdoor, but a video doorbell has been a long time coming.

Ring meanwhile has now been bought by Amazon and dominates the video doorbell space. It offers no less than three options, comprising the Video Doorbell, Video Doorbell 2 and Video Doorbell Pro, with the latter offering the most comprehensive list of features from Ring.

Nest Hello is now available to buy, so here's a rundown of how these competitors compare.

Slimmer, more sophisticated design on Nest Hello

Ring Video Doorbell Pro is slimmest of Ring options

All have camera, buttons and LED light rings

The Nest Hello is a slim, sleek video doorbell featuring a white body, black face and a rectangular design with rounded edges at the top and bottom. The exact measurements are 117 x 43 x 26mm, so it's smaller than all the doorbells from Ring.

A camera lens is present at the top of the Nest Hello, a button with an LED ring around it is positioned at the bottom and there is a Nest logo hiding sensors in the middle of the device. A microphone sits above the Nest logo and a speaker is present below the button on the edge of the device. It's a hardwired doorbell, which is why it's smaller.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the closest in design to the Nest Hello, offering a slim build and a rectangular shape but with straighter edges than the Nest option. It has a silver framing with a Ring logo at the bottom and a black middle section that houses the camera lens and button surrounded by a light ring directly below. It measures 114.3 x 46.7 x 20.3mm, so it's pretty close in size, again, because it's hardwired like the Nest Hello.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the successor to the Video Doorbell original and both offer a wider rectangular build than both the Pro model and the Nest Hello. Both the Doorbell 2 and the original have a silver body making up two thirds of the device, featuring the button and the Ring logo, and a black body for the top third with the camera lens.

It's worth noting however, that the Doorbell 2's silver fascia is removable, is made of plastic - rather than metal - and can be swapped out for other colours. This also gives easy access to the removable battery - and it's the battery that makes up the bulk of these two latter Ring doorbells.

The Video Doorbell 2 is more refined in terms of design than the original Ring doorbell, though it is thicker in depth, wider and it certainly isn't as subtle as the likes of the Pro model or the Nest Hello. The original measures 126.5 x 61.7 x 22.1mm, while the Doorbell 2 measures 128.3 x 63.5 x 27.4mm. As the Doorbell and Doorbell 2 are battery powered, they can be easily placed on any door.

Nest Hello offers facial recognition on top of person detection

Ring Video Doorbell Pro only Ring model to offer human detection

All offer two-walk talk

The Nest Hello is claimed to be the first video doorbell that offers both person detection and facial recognition, though the latter feature will require the Nest Aware subscription. The subscription will also allow for customisable activity tracking zones.

Other features include HD Talk and Listen, allowing users to use the Nest app to have a conversation with the person at their door without needing to be there in person, and there is also something called Quick Responses. This enables the users to play a pre-recorded message to visitors through the app on the doorbell. It offers video capture at 1600 x 1200 pixels, 60fps.

Features on the Ring options meanwhile vary depending on the model. All three feature two-way talk, but the Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell 2 only have basic motion detection. You can set the range and preset zones, but the Video Doorbell Pro has more advanced motion detection.

The Pro model offers customisable motion zones - that you can draw on screen in the app - as well as human detection, but it doesn't provide facial recognition like the Nest Hello. The original Video Doorbell has up to 720p video quality, while the Video Doorbell 2 and the Doorbell Pro have up to 1080p.

All the video doorbells being compared in this feature will alert your smartphone when motion is detected and all will allow users to see who is at their door via a live video stream on the respective app.

Ring Video Doorbell is Alexa compatible, so you can view live video on your Echo Show; Next Hello is Google Home compatible and can have Google alert you when someone is at the door.

160-degree FOV on all except original Ring Video Doorbell

Nest Hello will offer head-to-toe image and wide angle

Ring has battery-operated options, Nest is hardwired only

The Nest Hello features a HD camera with a 160-degree field of view and a 4:3 aspect ratio, allowing it to show you a head-to-toe image of the person at your door, as well as a group of around five or six people.

The Nest Hello resolution is 3-megapixels and it has the same night vision capabilities and HDR imaging as the Nest Cam IQ. The Nest Hello is hardwired, but it can use the same wires as a standard doorbell, as can the Ring Doorbell Pro.

The Ring Video Doorbell has a HD camera with a 180-degree field of view, along with noise cancellation for audio. The Doorbell 2 and Doorbell Pro have a 160-degree field of view and like the original, they too have noise cancellation on board. All three have night vision.

The Ring Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell 2 come in the both battery and wired options, while the Doorbell Pro is only available as a hardwired option. Like Nest, the wired options can use existing doorbell wires.

Nest Hello price is $229 (£229)

Ring options range from $145 (£99 to £184.00)

The Nest Hello retail at $229 in the US, and is £229 in the UK.

The original Ring Video Doorbell costs $145 (£99), the Doorbell 2 costs $197 (£144.99) and the Doorbell Pro costs $239 (£184).

That's not quite the end of the story however. While Ring will offer you video functions for that retail price, there's also the Ring Protect subscriptions. At a basic level it will save video from one camera for 60 days so you can review it after the fact (otherwise, if you don't answer, you don't see the video). The Protect Plus option covers you for unlimited cameras, but costs $100 a year (you can pay monthly.

We mentioned Nest Aware above - this will cost you $50/£40 a year (or $5/£4 a month) to give you 24/7 video recording storing 5 days of video, although there are more expensive options if you want more - and the cost will add up if you have more Nest cameras.

The Nest Hello is priced to rival the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, which offers the same format - hardwired to your previous doorbell wires. While both offer video recording, Nest is a little higher in resolution and offers HDR, which Ring doesn't. The Nest Hello offers advanced functions that Ring doesn't, with face detection, but you'll have to pay more for everything via Next Aware. By comparison, Ring Protect Basic is cheaper overall.

Nest fits into your smart home system and Nest users might prefer to stick to one brand - backed by Google. Ring's purchase by Amazon gives the startup strength, however, and Ring too has a range of camera options.

The Video Doorbell 2 is our pick of the bunch as a standalone doorbell replacement: for those without wires, it's easy to setup and install, but the Nest Hello has a more sophisticated feature set.