Which Honeywell heating system is best for you? Evohome vs Voice Controlled vs Single Zone Thermostat

Honeywell is a company with its fingers in several pies, one of which is smart heating. There are several systems available on the market that will make turning your heating on or off and make scheduling it much easier, whether you pick Honeywell, or one of its competitors.

Unlike Tado or Nest though, Honeywell has several options when it comes to smart heating systems. There is a multi-zone option, a voice-controlled option and a single zone option so there should be one suited to you and your home's needs.

This feature summarises your options and lays out the differences between Evohome, the Voice Controlled Thermostat and the Single Zone Thermostat to help you work out which right be right for you.

The Honeywell Evohome system is a wireless multi-zone smart heating system that allows you to control your heating and hot water from anywhere using the Honeywell Total Connect Comfort app on your smartphone or tablet, or the central console itself.

The Honeywell Voice Controlled Thermostat is a wired programmable thermostat that offers control in three ways – your voice, the Total Connect Comfort app on your smartphone or the touchscreen on the unit itself.

The Single Zone Thermostat is a wireless connected thermostat that can be controlled from anywhere with the Total Connect Comfort app. It offers time and temperature profiling through the app so you can control and schedule your heating no matter where you are, as long as you have an internet connection.

Evohome's main feature is the ability to control up to 12 zones heating zones and individual radiators so you could use your smartphone to make just one radiator in your bedroom lovely and hot in order to heat your socks, for example.

Evohome will also learn how long it takes your property to heat up to make sure it is the perfect temperature at the right time, and there are Quick Action functions to allow you to easily set up the system for days off, such as lower the temperature at the press of a button.

The Voice Controlled Thermostat's main feature is that it can be controlled via your voice. It will respond to a range of commands after you say "Hello Thermostat", such as "make it three degrees colder".

An advanced algorithm learns your routine in order to maintain optimum comfort levels and it offers seven-day scheduling, with each day featuring set activity points to make programming more intuitive such as "I'm leaving at".

The Single Zone Thermostat is all about connecting your heating in order to allow you to control and schedule your heating remotely.

Along with easy installation, the Single Zone Thermostat provides a combined time and temperature profile of six time periods a day, variable by day for each of the seven days.

Evohome probably has the least exciting design out of the three Honeywell systems. The rectangular central console features a full colour touch display that you can place anywhere in your home and there are then individual radiator kits that are bought separately. It's not the prettiest, but it is smart.

The Voice Controlled Thermostat is similar to Evohome in that it features a rectangular central control unit with a full colour touchscreen display. There are a range of colour profiles in the settings on the Voice Controlled Thermostat however, so you can change the display of the unit to suit your décor or mood.

The Single Zone Thermostat is a circular wall-mounted device that looks similar to the Nest Learning Thermostat. It has a mono display with a backlight for night viewing and there is a tactile dial surrounding it. It is better looking than the other two systems but it offers less control on the device itself.

Evohome offers both traditional boiler support and combi boiler support. The central control system can be table or wall-mounted and a 230V power supply is required, as well as home broadband with an IP address assigned by DHCP. Evohome is not compatible with Smartfit or Priority Hot Water Systems.

Just like Evohome, the Voice Controlled Thermostat will support both combi boilers and traditional boilers but it doesn't offer stored hot water support. The central control unit will need to be wall-mounted and it also requires a 230V power supply, along with home broadband with an IP address assigned by DHCP.

The Single Zone Thermostat has traditional and combi boiler support too and the device itself will need to be wall-mounted like the Voice Controlled Thermostat. It has Wi-Fi built in and as it is wireless, it requires just two AA batteries to run.

Evohome is the priciest of the Honeywell systems, starting at £249. The individual radiator kits are priced at £77 each so the price quickly rises for a large house.

The Voice Controlled Thermostat starts at £229 so slightly less than the Evohome system, but as with Evohome, it requires professional installation.

The Single Zone Thermostat is the cheapest of the Honeywell smart heating systems and costs £139 but professional installation is also recommended so this should be factored in.

All three of the Honeywell systems will make your heating smart and provide you with easier access and control, which Honeywell claims will in turn save you money over time. Which one is right for you will depend on your budget primarily and the level of control you want to have.

Evohome is pricey but it has fantastic control, allowing you to monitor each room in your home individually. It also offers both hot water and underfloor heating support.

The Voice Controlled Thermostat is great for those that want a 'cool' smart heating system. Being able to talk to your thermostat is the easiest form of control and some will love it for its geekiness. It is cheaper than Evohome, but it only supports one zone.

The Single Zone Thermostat is for those that want connected and remotely controllable heating without the hole in their wallet. It is simple, easy to use, wireless, and it offers a seven-day schedule, which will be more than enough control for some.