(Pocket-lint) - Ezviz makes a wide range of smart security cameras to keep your home safe and give you peace of mind while you're away.

With such a variety of styles to choose from, though, it can be quite tricky to narrow down the best option for your needs.

To help you decide, we've been testing a range of options to find out where they excel, and where they might be less ideal.

Without further delay, let's get into our selections.

squirrel_widget_12854343

Wireless chime included

Easy installation

Local recording to microSD

The doorbell unit is big and chunky

When it comes to upgrading your home with smart security cameras, the first place we'd recommend starting is at the front door.

Not only does it mean that you'll never miss a parcel again, it also provides coverage on one of the most exposed entry points to your home.

The DB2 comes at an affordable price point, offers hassle-free installation and can store videos to microSD cards - saving you from committing to pricey subscription plans.

squirrel_widget_6638093

Wide range of pan and tilt controls

AI human and pet tracking

High-quality 2K video

For indoor wired use only

If you need to cover a large room and don't want to invest in multiple cameras, the C6 2K+ could be just the ticket.

With pan and tilt control you can view any corner of the room with ease. What's more, the C6 can automatically track people, or pets, ensuring you get a good view of the action.

It's a wired camera, so you'll need to place it somewhere near an outlet, but otherwise, it's pretty flexible. It can be placed on a desktop or mounted on a wall or ceiling with its included bracket.

squirrel_widget_6781468

Tiny and easy to mount

Good battery life

Affordable price point

The finish is prone to fingerprints and scratches

The BC2 is a tiny battery-powered camera with both magnetic mounting and hard-mount options included.

The wire-free and petite design means it can be placed anywhere you can think of, while up to 50-day battery life makes keeping it charged less of a chore.

The only downside to this little camera is the shiny finish, which looks nice at first but is extremely prone to fingerprints and scratches.

squirrel_widget_12827348

Excellent build quality and finish

Spotlights with strobe function

Built-in 32GB storage

The app could use some refinements

If you need to keep a watchful eye over your garden or driveway, the Ezviz eLife camera is a superb choice.

With 32GB of built-in storage, you can wave goodbye to costly subscriptions, and you won't even need to buy an SD card.

There are plenty of features packed in, too, including two bright LED spotlights, up to 210-day battery life, IP66 waterproofing and human motion detection.

squirrel_widget_12854342

Great price

Keeps your outdoor camera topped up

Included mount makes it easy to position

Water-resistant micro USB limits compatibility

Okay, so this one isn't a camera, but it's such a good accessory that we thought it was worth including in our list.

Mounting an outdoor camera high up gives you a great view of your property, but it also means taking it down to charge it up might involve a precarious trip up the ladder.

With the Ezviz Solar Panel, you may never have to do so again, as it harnesses the power of the sun to keep your camera topped up at all times. Combine this convenience with its low price tag, and you've got an essential accessory for Ezviz camera owners.

Every smart camera in this list has been tested extensively in real home scenarios, just as you would use them in everyday life.

As part of our ongoing smart camera reviews - as well as for this buyer's guide - we're always gauging exactly how the current range of indoor options compare against one another.

With smart cameras, as with any area of consumer technology, there are many considerations when ranking different options. Design, features, privacy, performance, subscriptions and value are all very important, and are areas we rate in each individual device.

Naturally, it's not possible to deliver a 'perfect' list of recommendations for everybody's needs, but we do focus on the above areas and the opinions of the experts on the Pocket-lint team in order to do our very best in this regard.

What we always avoid when compiling these picks are needless spec comparisons and marketing jargon; we just want to provide an easy-to-understand summary that gives you an idea of what each camera is like to use. Our verdicts are concise, but this is purely in the interest of brevity. Rest assured all the things on this list have been fully tested.

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.