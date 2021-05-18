(Pocket-lint) - Amazon updated its Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 in 2021 with a couple of new features.

There aren't huge differences between the new Echo Show 5 and the older Echo Show 5, but if you're wondering which to buy, you've come to the right place. If you're looking at whether to buy the Echo Show 5, Show 8 or Show 10, then head to our separate feature. We also have a full Echo devices comparison feature.

Keep reading here if you want to know how the new Echo Show 5 (2021) differs from the old Echo Show 5 (2019) though.

Design and controls

Features

Speaker hardware

To be honest, almost everything remains the same between the new Echo Show 5 and the old Echo Show 5. Both devices measure 148 x 86 x 73mm and weigh 410g. They also both have a 5.5-inch touchscreen and they both come with the same design and controls.

There's a camera cover switch at the top of both devices, along with a microhone on/off button and volume buttons. On the rear of the fabric-covered speaker base, there's a power port, while the top of the display has a front-facing camera within the bezel of the top right corner. Both have the same speaker setup too.

All the features are the same across the second generation Echo Show 5 and first generation Echo Show 5 too, including built in Alexa and everything that comes with Alexa, like smart home control, news and weather reports, games and Alexa calling. Both also have the ability to stream music from various services, or stream your favourite TV shows from the likes of Prime Video and Netflix.

Despite looking identical and offering the same features, there are a couple of differences between the first generation Echo Show 5 and the second generation. Here's what is different.

Though the front camera positioning is the same across the new Echo Show 5 and the old Echo Show 5, the new model has a 2-megapixel camera, while the older model has a 1-megapixel sensor with 720p video recording.

The new Echo Show 5 is 'Climate Pledge Friendly'. It is made from 30 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics, 100 per cent post-consumer recycled fabric and 100 per cent recycled die-cast aluminium. Additionally, 99 per cent of its packaging is made of wood-fibre-based materials.

The new Echo Show 5 is available in Charcoal, Glacier White and Deep Sea Blue colours, while the old Echo Show 5 only comes in Charcoal and Glacier White.

squirrel_widget_148875

The new Echo Show 5 is available to pre-order for £74.99 in the UK. It will be available from 9 June 2021.

The old Echo Show 5 cost the same at launch, but it is now available for £64.99 in the UK.

The second generation Echo Show 5 is identical in design to the first generation model, but it offers a more sustainable build, new colour and a higher resolution front camera.

The new model is more expensive than its predecessor though, and it offers the same processor and features so the older model is still just as capable.

If you want to do your bit for the environment, really like the blue colour option or you want a high resolution front camera for video calls, the 2021 Echo Show is the one you want. If none of those are super important to you, you might find the old Echo Show 5 at a great price and you don't miss out on much.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.