Amazon has a range of Echo devices, but we'll guide you through them on so you can decide which is the the best Echo.

Amazon Echo vs Plus vs Studio vs Dot vs Show vs Spot: What's the difference?

Amazon has a blistering array of Echo speakers, suiting a full range of prices and uses. From the compact models up to larger speakers for a fuller music experience, there's something for everybody. Plus, there's also a selection of devices with displays - the Echo Show.

The Amazon Echo - and Alexa voice assistant - has cemented its place in households, providing not just music, but smart home control and a range of interactions. But the selection can be a little confusing, so we've drawn them all up into one place to help you choose.

With regular sales events like Black Friday, you'll find some great deals on Echos too.

Which is the best Amazon Echo for you?

Amazon Echo (4th Gen, 2020)

Dimensions: 144 x 144 x 133mm, 970g

144 x 144 x 133mm, 970g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth (A2DP), 3.5mm audio in/out, Zigbee, Sidewalk

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth (A2DP), 3.5mm audio in/out, Zigbee, Sidewalk Audio: 3.0-inch woofer and 2x 0.8-inch tweeter

3.0-inch woofer and 2x 0.8-inch tweeter Alexa: Yes

Amazon's latest flagship Echo changes the shape to a sphere and drops the cylinder design of previous models. The fresh look gives the Echo the chance to boost its audio credentials, taking the 3.0-inch woofer from the previous Echo and doubling the 0.8-inch tweeters. That means the speaker can offer stereo without pairing, powered by Dolby and automatically adapting the sound to suit the room you put it in.

On top of that, it's smarter, with a Zigbee controller and Amazon Sidewalk, meaning it will be a better hub than previous Echos at this level, rivalling and surpassing the skills of the old Echo Plus. Like other Echos, it can be paired and grouped, and also works with the Echo Sub.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022)

Dimensions: 100 x 100 x 89mm, 340g

100 x 100 x 89mm, 340g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth & LE Mesh

Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth & LE Mesh Audio: 1.73-inch speaker

1.73-inch speaker Alexa: Yes

While the Echo Dot (5th gen) looks like the 2020 model, there have been a few key differences to this new device. There's a new speaker in it for starters, which is larger, promising boosted bass performance.

There's also an accelerometer, so you get more tap controls, while it now offers more connectivity, compatible with Amazon's Eero system. It also offers a temperature sensor, so you can easily find the temperature for your home. Again there's a version with a clock too..

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020)

Dimensions: 100 x 100 x 89mm, 328g

100 x 100 x 89mm, 328g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio out

Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio out Audio: 1.6-inch speaker

1.6-inch speaker Alexa: Yes

The 2020 Echo Dot follows the latest Echo in offering to a spherical shape, moving on from the puck of the previous few generations. It sticks to the same speaker, however, so expect the audio performance to be similar. It also offers all the same functions, with the only real changes being the addition of greater Wi-Fi bands.

There are neat character designs for kids, and a newly-refreshed version of the Echo Dot with Clock.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen, 2018)

Dimensions: 148 x 99 x 99mm, 780g

148 x 99 x 99mm, 780g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth (A2DP), 3.5mm audio in/out, Zigbee

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth (A2DP), 3.5mm audio in/out, Zigbee Audio: 3.0-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter

3.0-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter Alexa: Yes

The second-generation version of the Echo Plus appeared in 2018 and takes a shorter, wider stance, with a cloth-covered exterior. The design is essentially exactly the same as the third-gen Echo - as are the speakers inside.

The Echo Plus 2 offers all the Alexa functions that all other Echo devices will offer you, but has a built-in Zigbee controller (like the largest Echo Show and the fourth-gen Echo), meaning you can directly connect to and control compatible smart home devices. It's a great all-rounder, but given the performance is now matched by the new Echo, you have to really need that Zigbee controller to justify the extra price.

Also, since this one is now a little long in the tooth, you may have trouble finding it in certain locations.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018)

Dimensions: 43 x 99 x 99mm, 300g

43 x 99 x 99mm, 300g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio out

Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio out Audio: 1.6-inch speaker

1.6-inch speaker Alexa: Yes

The Echo Dot has been amazingly popular and the third generation was redesigned in 2018, ditching the hard plastic to match the Echo. It's a larger diameter than the original model it replaces and that gives space for a 1.6-inch speaker.

The Echo Dot is a great standalone Alexa device, well equipped to converse with you and while it's not really designed as a music device, it will give you great overall sound. It can also be connected to another speaker via 3.5mm cable if you wish.

There's also a version with a LED clock behind the cloth.

Amazon Echo Studio (2019)

Dimensions: 206 x 175 x 175mm, 3.5kg

206 x 175 x 175mm, 3.5kg Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth (A2DP), 3.5mm audio in/out, Zigbee

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth (A2DP), 3.5mm audio in/out, Zigbee Audio: 3x 2.0-inch midrange, 1.0-inch tweeter, 5.25-inch woofer, Dolby Atmos, MPEG-H

3x 2.0-inch midrange, 1.0-inch tweeter, 5.25-inch woofer, Dolby Atmos, MPEG-H Alexa: Yes

The Echo Studio is the top dog for audio in the Echo range, expanding into a bigger unit designed to give much richer sound.

It supports the Amazon Music HD service, as well as offering support for Dolby Atmos and 3D formats from MPEG-H, like Sony 360 Reality Audio. Not only is this a music master, but it can also handle your TV audio and is compatible with wireless connections to Fire TV devices. It can be stereo paired, too.

At its heart, though, this is still an Alexa device, capable of all the features that Alexa brings, as well as offering a Zigbee controller so it can natively connect to smart home devices and control them. It's great value for money for such a high-performing speaker.

Amazon Echo Flex

Dimensions: 72 x 67 x 66mm, 166g

72 x 67 x 66mm, 166g Connectivity: Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), USB-A (7.5W), 3.5mm audio output,

Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), USB-A (7.5W), 3.5mm audio output, Audio: Built-in speaker for voice feedback

Built-in speaker for voice feedback Alexa: Yes

Amazon Echo Flex is the smallest way to get Alexa in your home, plugging right into the wall. It has a speaker and microphone to deliver the Alexa experience, but there's also a 3.5mm socket in case you did want to hook it up to existing speakers.

It also has a USB connection on it which can be used to charge a phone but can also accept accessories, including a motion sensor or a night light. It's a versatile little device and easy addition to any room. Naturally, it's not really designed for playing music due to the small speaker, but if you want voice control or Alexa features without the wires, then the Flex is an interesting choice.

Amazon Echo Sub

Dimensions: 210 x 210 x 202mm, 4.2kg

210 x 210 x 202mm, 4.2kg Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz)

Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz) Audio: 6-inch down-firing woofer, 100W Class D amplifier

6-inch down-firing woofer, 100W Class D amplifier Alexa: No

The Amazon Echo Sub is technically an Echo companion, in that it doesn't offer Alexa in its own right; instead, the Echo Sub acts to boost your Echo set-up by adding a dedicated subwoofer.

The Echo Sub can be paired with one Echo or Echo Plus, but it's ideally suited to a stereo-paired set of Echos, to create a 2.1 system. The only drawback here is that you'll have to use Echos of the same type, so a pair of Echo Plus, for example.

Essentially, if you're an Echo fan and already have one or two Echos, then the Echo Sub is a great upgrade, meaning you'll have a decent music system - and all with Alexa's great voice control.

Amazon smart displays and video devices

Amazon has plenty of screened devices to explore, too. These make the Alexa experience more visual and makes apps, services and interactions much more interactive.

Amazon Echo Show 15 (2021)

Dimensions: 402 x 252 x 35 mm, 2215g

402 x 252 x 35 mm, 2215g Connectivity : Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth A2DP

: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth A2DP Display: 15.6-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen

15.6-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen Audio: 2x 1.6-inch full-range drivers

2x 1.6-inch full-range drivers Camera: 5-megapixel sensor

5-megapixel sensor Alexa: Yes

At its 2021 autumn product launch, Amazon made a big deal about technologies that blend into the background and work for you. It's part of its "ambient intelligence" focus, and the key product to lead that charge is the Echo Show 15. Rather than be a bulky speaker or screen that commands space on a shelf, worktop or desk, this is much more subtle and looks like a picture frame.

It can be mounted in portrait or landscape directly to a wall, or you can have it on a stand. Either way, when its in its standby/background mode, it looks no different to a picture frame.

The Echo Show 15 can still do pretty much all the stuff Amazon's other screened devices can do, but it does feature a new, more powerful processor and a new, smarter user interface. It will enable you to have shared calendars, sticky notes, reminders and such so it becomes more of a digital, collaborative family hub.

What's more, the camera can recognise each individual user so that the content on screen changes automatically to fit that individual person's accounts and preferences.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (2020)

Dimensions: 251 x 230 x 172mm, 2560g

251 x 230 x 172mm, 2560g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth A2DP, Zigbee, Sidewalk

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth A2DP, Zigbee, Sidewalk Display: 10.1-inch touchscreen

10.1-inch touchscreen Audio: 3.0-inch woofer, 2x 1.0-inch tweeters

3.0-inch woofer, 2x 1.0-inch tweeters Camera: 13-megapixel sensor

13-megapixel sensor Alexa: Yes

The 2021 Echo Show 10 is the third generation of the large Echo Show. The big change in this version is the design, with a more substantial speaker base and the screen that's now on a swivel. That means the display can move, to follow you around the room. That's ideal for those who put it in a larger kitchen, for example, and those who don't want to have to physically move it all the time.

The display is the same size, but the speaker arrangement has also expanded over the previous edition. It's now a 2.1 setup, with a dedicated woofer and a pair of tweeters, making for a more robust sound. The downside is the increased cost - but it's the best of the Echo Show devices.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen, 2021)

The mid-sized Show has a camera that will follow you as you move around, so it's a natural choice for Alexa video calling.

Dimensions: 200.4 x 135.9 x 99.1mm, 1037g

200.4 x 135.9 x 99.1mm, 1037g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth Display: 8.0-inch touchscreen

8.0-inch touchscreen Audio: 2.0-inch speaker

2.0-inch speaker Camera: 13-megapixel sensor

13-megapixel sensor Alexa: Yes

The Echo Show 8 updated in 2021 is the same size as the 2019 model, but makes a change in the camera department.

The 13-megapixel camera brings with it a feature that will keep you centred in the shot, so has the potential to boost the video calling experience.

Otherwise the 8-inch display and range of functions is generally the same as on the 2019 model, offering a great size between the Show 10 and Show 5 - this model is more powerful for a smoother experience.

Echo Show 5 (2nd gen, 2021)

A bump in camera resolution, but otherwise the same as the previous version of the Echo Show 5 - and great for the bedside.

Dimensions: 148 x 86 x 73mm, 410g

148 x 86 x 73mm, 410g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth Display: 5.5-inch touchscreen

5.5-inch touchscreen Audio: 1.65-inch speaker

1.65-inch speaker Camera: 2-megapixel sensor

2-megapixel sensor Alexa: Yes

The big change for the 2021 Echo Show 5 over the 2019 model is that the camera has been updated to 2-megapixels, meaning that it should be better quality on video calls.

There's a new colour too, but this is essentially the same overall device as the 2019 version - except that it no longer offers the 3.5mm output on the back.

Otherwise, it's the smallest Echo Show and ideal for your bedside.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2019)

Dimensions: 200.4 x 135.9 x 99.1mm, 1037g

200.4 x 135.9 x 99.1mm, 1037g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3.5mm output

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3.5mm output Display: 8.0-inch touchscreen

8.0-inch touchscreen Audio: 2.0-inch speaker

2.0-inch speaker Camera: 1-megapixel sensor

1-megapixel sensor Alexa: Yes

The Echo Show 8 slots into the gap between the Echo Show 10 and the Echo Show 5 - but has now been replaced by the 2021 model of the Echo Show 8.

There's a camera on the front - including a cover - so when you're not using it for calling you can protect your privacy.

This model is slightly less powerful than the newer model, so you might prefer to buy the new version - although it does have a 3.5mm output, which the new model doesn't. It might be cheaper, but it's no longer widely available.

Which Echo should you buy?

When it comes to the Echo speakers, the newest 2020 Echo (4th Gen) is the model to get. The latest Echo is the smartest and best sounding - and the older Echo models aren't widely available anymore.

If music is what's important to you, then adding the Echo Sub will boost the experience, adding low range skills - so this is also great as an upgrade option in the future. Stereo pairing then makes for a great 2.1 system.

The Echo Plus is now largely redundant, as the smart home controller is now available on the fourth-gen Echo, too. However, it retains that cylindrical design, if that's what you prefer.

The Echo Studio is in a whole other league, by far the most ambitious speaker from an audio point of view really boosting the quality - but also offering Dolby Atmos and immersive audio when partnered with your Fire TV. It can also be stereo paired, which is a formidable setup, but might be a little large for some people.

Echo Dot is ideal to extend Alexa to other rooms of the house where you don't have an Echo, so if you've set up a voice-controlled smart home, Echo Dot makes it easy to always be in voice range. It's also a great bedside or small room device, as the audio performance is surprisingly good. The Echo Flex will subtly plug into the wall and offer voice controls - so, if it's just the home control via voice that you want, the Flex is perfect.

The Echo Show range takes things in a different direction. It's more expensive, but it gives you video calling and a display for more interactive returns. If you know someone else with an Echo Show, it's a natural choice to save you from needing to use Skype on your laptop. Echo Show 10 also offers a Zigbee controller, so has all the smart home advantages, as well as offering Sidewalk.

Show 5 and Show 8 offer smaller display options, both offering plenty of interactive fun, but not quite as capable as the 10-inch model. We'd pick the Show 5 over the Echo Spot for its better sound and more conventional and useful display, although, if it's a bedside companion you want, the Echo Dot with Clock is a great option.

Echo Show 15 is in a world of its own, and is the only one that really resembles something you'd stick up on your wall. It's a smart screen and control hub that looks like a picture frame, and can be used as one - but it's not as good as the Echo Show 10 when it comes to sound quality.