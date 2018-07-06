Amazon Echo vs Echo Plus vs Echo Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Show vs Echo Spot: What's the difference?

Amazon's Echo lineup is insane at this point, spanning smart speakers, video devices and new Alexa Gadgets.

The Echo family of products has grown rapidly over the last couple of years, with a flurry of new devices announced last September to add to the portfolio. There's an Echo for everyone!

Here are all the Alexa-enabled Amazon devices compared to help you work out which one best suits your needs.

There are several variants of the Echo smart speaker available, giving you plenty of choice in price and performance.

See it on Amazon US | See it on Amazon UK Price: $99.99 / £89.99

$99.99 / £89.99 Dimensions: 148.5 x 88 x 88mm, 820g

148.5 x 88 x 88mm, 820g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz) and Bluetooth (A2DP)

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz) and Bluetooth (A2DP) Power: Power adaptor/cable (5.9ft)

Power adaptor/cable (5.9ft) Audio: 2.5-inch woofer and 0.6-inch tweeter

2.5-inch woofer and 0.6-inch tweeter Alexa: Yes (Always-on/always-listening/voice-activated)

The original Amazon Echo is dead. Long live the new Amazon Echo. That's right. Amazon has retired the original Echo model and replaced it with a new connected Alexa speaker that's shorter, and comes with a range of different finishes for a nicer, more contemporary, look. It still offers the same Alexa power that it did before, serving as the centre of the universe while coming in at a much cheaper price.

It's just better designed to fit into your kitchen, thanks to those new shells. It's very much realigning itself as a competitor to the Google Home. While it offers all the skills of Alexa and offers Bluetooth and the rest of the Echo experience, it doesn't sound as good as the original model, nor as good as the Echo Plus. This is the model to get if you want to get connected cheaply, but accepting that music isn't top of your list.

It's available to buy now in both the US and the UK.

See on Amazon US | See on Amazon UK Price: $139.99 / £149.99

$139.99 / £149.99 Dimensions: 235 x 84 x 84mm, 954g

235 x 84 x 84mm, 954g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz) and Bluetooth (A2DP)

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz) and Bluetooth (A2DP) Power: Power adaptor/cable (5.9ft)

Power adaptor/cable (5.9ft) Audio: 2.5-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter

2.5-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter Alexa: Yes (Always-on/always-listening/voice-activated)

Amazon Echo Plus is now top of the Echo tree. It looks just like the original canister-shaped Echo, but offers better sound quality, while also offering better quality sound than the smaller Echo 2. Echo Plus has all the Alexa skills you know and love - so it will do the same things as the other Echos - but it's a much more capable smart home controller, thanks to the inclusion of Zigbee.

Zigbee is a smart home standard used by many devices - such as Philips Hue lights - which allows the Echo Plus to setup and control devices without the need for a separate hub or app specific to that device. You just plug in your Hue lights (for example), tell the Echo Plus to search for them and it will name them and over voice controls. It's very simple.

The Amazon Echo Plus is our favourite of the Echo range. It is available in the US, UK and other regions now.

See on Amazon US Price: $129.99

$129.99 Dimensions: 59 x 66 x 66 mm, 470g

59 x 66 x 66 mm, 470g Connectivity: Bluetooth and supports 802.11b, 802.11g, or 802.11n Wi-Fi

Bluetooth and supports 802.11b, 802.11g, or 802.11n Wi-Fi Power: Relies on a charging cradle (9 hours of playback)

Relies on a charging cradle (9 hours of playback) Audio: 360-degree sound (dual 1.5-inch drivers and dual passive radiators)

360-degree sound (dual 1.5-inch drivers and dual passive radiators) Alexa: Yes (Not always-listening by default; Must touch mic button to access Alexa or enable hands-free option in Settings)

Amazon Tap is a 6.2-inch-tall cylinder speaker with a 7-piece microphone array and full access to Alexa, making it a smaller, more portable, version of the original Echo. Unlike the Echo though, the Amazon Tap is wireless and must use the included cradle to charge but it can do all the same tricks as Echo as long as you are connected to Wi-Fi.

Amazon says the Tap will stream up to 9 hours of audio on a full charge, or last up to 3 weeks in standby mode. The Tap isn't an always-on by default like the Echo is. To wake it, you need to press the mic on the front or you can enable the hands-free option in the Settings section of the Alexa app to wake Alexa without having to tap the Tap, though this will drain battery.

We suspect that Echo Tap will be retired - it's still available on Amazon US (but not listed in Amazon's Echo selection), but never made to any other country. If you want Alexa on a Bluetooth speaker, the UE Blast or Megablast would be a better option.

See on Amazon US | See on Amazon UK Price: $49.99 / £49.99

$49.99 / £49.99 Dimensions: 38 x 84 x 84mm, 163g

38 x 84 x 84mm, 163g Connectivity: Bluetooth and dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO)

Bluetooth and dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO) Power: Plugs into a wall outlet

Plugs into a wall outlet Audio: 0.6-inch tweeter

0.6-inch tweeter Alexa: Yes (Always-on/always-listening/voice-activated)

Echo Dot is 1.6-inch-tall cylinder with one tiny speaker. It's basically just the top section of the Amazon Echo and half the price, though equally as smart. It supports always-on Alexa, connects to the cloud to stream music, controls your smart home devices, and it offers all the same features as Echo.

The main difference between Dot and Echo is that the speaker is gone. The idea is you hook the Dot up to existing audio devices (via 3.5mm or Bluetooth) so you can use Alexa with your existing speakers. That tiny speaker won't output much audio; it's only really for Alexa voice feedback, which, again, requires Wi-Fi. Echo Dot is a great way to add smart skills to another device or a different room.

Price: $79.99

Dimensions: 38 x 90 x 90mm, 191g

Connectivity: Bluetooth and dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO)

Power: Plugs into a wall outlet

Audio: 0.6-inch tweeter

Alexa: Yes (Always-on/always-listening/voice-activated)

Amazon also has a version of the Echo Dot that is more expensive but tailored specifically for use by children. Launching in the US, the Echo Dot Kids Edition looks the same as the normal Echo Dot, but comes with a colourful case (red/green/blue). That provides protection and it has a 2-year guarantee, so if it gets broken it will be replaced.

The increased price is because it comes with 1-year of FreeTime Unlimited, which includes ad-free music, access to age-appropriate audio books, kids character alarms and apps - as well as things like explicit lyric filtering and voice shopping turned off.

Will there be a UK launch? We'd expect so but, for now, Amazon UK brushed us off with the following statement: "Echo Dot Kids Edition is available in the US only, and we have no news to share regarding any UK launch".

Aside from the devices that kick-started the connected speaker trend, Amazon has also moved into the realm of video too, with several devices that will give you a screen to take the Alexa experience into the visual realm.

See on Amazon US | See on Amazon UK Price: $229.99 / £199.99

$229.99 / £199.99 Dimensions: 187 x 187 x 90mm, 1170g

187 x 187 x 90mm, 1170g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz)

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz) Power: Power adapter/cable (6 foot)

Power adapter/cable (6 foot) Camera: 5-megapixel sensor

5-megapixel sensor Audio: 8-microphone array, dual 2-inch stereo speakers

8-microphone array, dual 2-inch stereo speakers Alexa: Yes (Always-on/always-listening/voice-activated)

Amazon's Echo Show is a touchscreen device with built-in Alexa and it can do everything the regular, voice-only Echo can do (like setting timers and playing music), but it has a built-in display to offer a new level of interaction. It's meant to show you more information about your Alexa queries, such as display a full weather report, steps in a recipe and it can even serve as a digital photo frame, fetching your pictures stored on Prime Photos or display lyrics when playing songs from Amazon Music, with bigger and better speakers to do so.

You can connect Echo Show to your Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras in order to check your video feeds and you'll also be able to place and receive calls - both video and voice using Alexa Calling.

See it on Amazon US | See it on Amazon UK Price: $129.99, £119.99

$129.99, £119.99 Dimensions: 32 x 84 x 84mm, 163g

32 x 84 x 84mm, 163g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz) and Bluetooth (A2DP)

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz) and Bluetooth (A2DP) Power: Power adaptor/cable (5.9ft)

Power adaptor/cable (5.9ft) Audio: Built-in speaker, 3.5mm stereo audio output

Built-in speaker, 3.5mm stereo audio output Alexa: Yes (Always-on/always-listening/voice-activated)

The Amazon Echo Spot is what you'd get if you cross the Echo Show with the Echo Dot. It's a compact Echo to sit beside your bed for alarms. It has a small 2.5-inch screen, which can be used for basic tasks and skills, like music, but it does a lot more. Like the Echo Show it can be used to make video calls, with a front camera.

It basically offers the same functions as the Echo Show, but in a much smaller form factor. It can also connect to your Bluetooth speakers, or via line-out. The Amazon Echo Spot is now available in both the US and UK.

Amazon officially announced Alexa Gadgets in 2017 a range of innovative devices that take Alexa into a new realm. We've included the Echo Look in this selection, because of its unique set of features.

See on Amazon US Price: $199.99

$199.99 Dimensions: N/A

N/A Connectivity: Dual-band, dual antenna (MIMO. 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)

Dual-band, dual antenna (MIMO. 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) Power: Power adapter (21W) with 7.9 ft. cable

Power adapter (21W) with 7.9 ft. cable Camera: 5-megapixel sensor

5-megapixel sensor Audio: Built-in microphone array, built-in speaker

Built-in microphone array, built-in speaker Alexa: Yes (Always-on/always-listening/voice-activated)

Echo Show is a $199 Wi-Fi camera that offers full Alexa functionality plus hands-free photo and video. It is pitched as a cloud-connected fashion consultant that allows you to snap pictures of yourself in various outfits. Alexa's software will automatically blur the background in each image to make your outfit pop, and then it uses machine learning guided by "fashion experts" to serve up recommendations about what you should wear.

It will work as any other Alexa-enabled device, allowing you to access music, traffic timers, weather, and a vast library of "skills." The device is wall-mountable, too, and includes a 5-megapixel sensor, built-in microphone array, and small built-in speaker. It also has LED lights (used for the flash). No other specs have been announced yet and there is no date set for when the Echo Look will start shipping to customers.

Currently it is available in the US only.

See on Amazon US Price: $34.99

$34.99 Dimensions: 130 x 90 x 29.5mm, 126.9g

130 x 90 x 29.5mm, 126.9g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz)

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz) Included cables: Power adapter, Micro-USB cable, RJ11 splitter, phone cable

Power adapter, Micro-USB cable, RJ11 splitter, phone cable Audio: N/A

N/A Alexa: Yes (Always-on/always-listening/voice-activated, but requires Echo device)

The Echo Connect is a box that you plug your landline phone connection into to turn it into a voice-controlled system. The box, which will be launched in the US first and will come to the UK and Germany 2018, works with an Echo to give you Alexa control over your conventional phone line. You will be able to make and receive calls in the home simply by telling it answer or ring a contact.

As it uses your existing landline number, you won't need to sign up for any additional services either. Plus, it all connects to other Echo devices around the home so you can call from an Echo speaker in the kitchen, say, or a Dot in the bedroom. It effectively signals the end of the basic handset.

See on Amazon US | See on Amazon UK Price: $19.99/£19.99 for two

$19.99/£19.99 for two Dimensions: 75 x 75 x 36mm, 52g

75 x 75 x 36mm, 52g Connectivity: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Included cables: N/A, requires two AAA batteries (included)

N/A, requires two AAA batteries (included) Audio: N/A

N/A Alexa: N/A

Echo Buttons are Bluetooth-connected devices with an illuminated button that can connect to Alexa for gaming. Imagine playing a game, such as Jeopardy, and being able to slap these buzzer buttons as you play. Jeopardy, of course, has long been a popular skill on Amazon's Alexa platform, so it makes sense that the company would want to develop an accessory that takes advantage of it.

But you can use these buttons for any Alexa-enabled game skill, including trivia ones. Amazon Echo Buttons cost $19.99 for a set of two in the US, or £19.99 in the UK.

When it comes to the Echo speakers, the falling price of the latest generation of devices makes them attractive. The second-gen Echo (or Echo 2 as some might call it) is attractively priced and looks great. The small size and small price of the Echo 2 does come with a slight downside, and that's a smaller sound.

If music is what you're interested in, then the Echo Plus sounds a lot better than the Echo 2, so we'd recommend the Echo Plus as the speaker to buy. If you can find a good deal on the original Echo then that is also worth considering, as it sounds better than the Echo 2 and is just as smart thanks to the Alexa skills it offers - but the Echo Plus has better built quality.

The Echo Plus is a natural smart home controller - although all Echo devices have Alexa skills to support a wide range of smart home devices, the Echo Plus will discover, name and control those devices that use Zigbee (like Philips Hue) without the need for separate hubs or apps. If you're building a smart home, the Echo Plus is the model you want.

The Echo Dot is essentially your Alexa extension, ideal for connecting to your existing sound system to add smart skills, like voice controlled music. Echo Dot is also ideal to extend Alexa to other rooms of the house, so if you've setup a voice-controlled smart home, Echo Dot makes it easy to always be in voice range. Ultimately, if you're getting into Alexa, you'll add Dots.

The Echo Show takes things in a different direction. It's more expensive, but if gives you video calling. If you know someone else with an Echo Show, it's a natural choice to save you from needing to use Skype on your laptop for example. Echo Show is also a great visual companion, serving up information cards for things like weather or sports result, reflecting the Alexa experience on the Fire tablets.

The Echo Spot will give you a mini Show experience, putting video calling and a small screen into a smaller device, the sort of thing you might want on your desk or bedside table. You still get all the Alexa skills, but Spot will probably be best joining a household that's already using Alexa. It's essentially the Echo Dot with a display.