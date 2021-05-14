(Pocket-lint) - Coffee is a daily need for so many of us, so it's a good idea to get the best coffee machine you can so you can maximize that morning brew experience.

The classic French press coffee maker uses a simple mechanism to provide a fantastic cup of coffee. A long container that includes a handle and a small lip for pouring is the main aspect, but the filter and plunger are what make it all work. It's the simplest coffee maker because you don't need any electricity other than for boiling water. And cleaning it is a breeze. Just take it apart and wash, or even stick it in the dishwater.

But just because it's simple doesn't mean they're all made equally. Some have a double filtration system to prevent any granules from making their way into your mug. Others have double-wall insulation to keep the outside cool while keeping the inside hot.

You'll most often find that French presses come in either glass or stainless steel. Glass is great if you like to see your coffee brewing, while stainless steel provides better heat retention. It's often down to an aesthetic preference, however, as both options will deliver an excellent taste.

Bialetti 6860 Preziosa French Press

squirrel_widget_4594283

Makers of some of the world's best stove-top espresso machines, Bialetti offers another way to make coffee with its Bialetti 6860 Preziosa French Press.

Their classic 'Little man' logo is cut into the stainless steel housing, which is a nice touch, and the steel goes all the way to a solid base. The glass is heat-resistant borosilicate, meaning you don't need to worry about pouring boiling water in, and means you can stick it into the dishwasher.

Bialetti's Preziosa comes in two different sizes: 3 cups or 8 cups. It's worth making sure you get the right size, as the 3 cup is only 375ml, making for three small cups of coffee.

Lafeeca French Press Coffee Maker

squirrel_widget_4594163

If you want your coffee maker to be a statement about your lifestyle, then the Lafeeca French Press is possibly the perfect choice.

It comes in a variety of different colours and finishes, so it's easy to find one that fits in with your kitchen. It's constructed with a double-wall vacuum stainless steel design, made to keep the coffee hot, but the outside cool.

You get a double mesh filtration system to prevent any coffee granules from getting in your mug. The construction means that it is a little heavier than other options, though this can be appealing too.

BAYKA French Press

squirrel_widget_4594229

The BAYKA French Press is a simple design that combines stainless steel and glass for a straightforward coffee maker with no fuss.

It's available in a few different metallic finishes, though the handle is consistently black plastic. There's also the option of a 21oz or 34oz option, so if you need to cater to a lot of people, you've got that covered.

Stanley French Press 48oz

squirrel_widget_4594121

If you're frequently in the outdoors and want to take your French press with you, then Stanly have you covered.

The Stanly French Press has a double-wall stainless steel construction that has the potential to keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. That's perfect for a fishing trip or long, cold days outside.

The massive 48oz capacity also means you'll have plenty of coffee to go around. Stanly's reputation for robust products is another selling point. It's not cheap, but it's built to last.

Cafe Du Chateau French Press

squirrel_widget_4560106

This Cafe Du Chateau French Press is a stylish coffee maker that blends glass and stainless steel.

It's an attractive French press that uses two screens to filter out the coffee granules, making sure you don't have any but the coffee you want in your mug.

The design sets it apart from many other coffee makers. You can stick it in the dishwasher too.

Veken French Press

squirrel_widget_4594068

The Veken French Press forgoes the classic glass design for double-walled stainless steel construction. This helps it retain heat on the inside while staying cool outside.

It's got a great design that uses a longer pouring spout to make sure no coffee spills out the sides. It also uses two screens to filter out coffee granules.

Included with this coffee maker are a milk frother, a mixing spoon, a cleaning brush, and two extra screens. A full setup then, for a reasonable price.

Coffee Gator Cafetiere Coffee Maker

squirrel_widget_4594202

Sometimes you want your coffee machine to stand out. If you're just that person, then the Coffee Gator French Press Coffee Maker might be exactly what you're looking for.

It uses a double-walled stainless steel container for great heat retention and a double screen for filtering the coffee bits.

It's available in a number of colours, two of which happen to be bright orange and pink, and the little gator logo is a nice touch.

You even get a little coffee canister included. It won't be everyone's cup of tea, but it's a stylish option.

QUQIYSO French Press Coffee Maker

squirrel_widget_4594094

Most French press designs have a little holder that the glass container goes into, but the QUQIYSO French Press Coffee Maker does without that.

Instead, the glass container has a glass handle as part of it. That gives it a clean look that's hard to find with other French presses.

The base is silicone, so it doesn't slide about, which is a nice touch.

Perhaps best of all is that the QUQIYSO French Press Coffee Maker comes with two spare mesh filters, a cleaning sponge, two mugs, and a measuring spoon.

Bodum French Press

squirrel_widget_4559993

The classic French Press coffee maker. Bodum has been producing these things for what feels like generations.

When you think of French presses, there's no doubt that this is the exact design that comes to mind. It has a glass container surrounded by steel with nice folded legs at the bottom.

Everything is detachable, so cleaning is a breeze. The plastic handle and plunger cap may not have the fancy materials of others, but you know you're getting quality from the name alone.

Secura French Press Coffee Maker

squirrel_widget_4594148

Most French press coffee makers can make up to 3 large cups of coffee. The Secura French Press, however, boasts either a 1 litre or huge 1.5-litre design, giving you a whole lot more.

It has a double-wall stainless steel design with a styling handle for easy use. The long pouring spout also ensures fewer spills will be happening.

If you're hosting parties or have a large family of coffee drinkers, it's worth a look.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Dan Grabham.